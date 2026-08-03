Divi's Labs Delivers A Strong Q1, But Systematix Sees Limited Upside Ahead — Here's Why

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Systematix Report

The brokerage firm Systematix has made a modest changes to its earnings estimates to factor in Divi's Laboratories Ltd.'s Q1 performance. However, the brokerage has maintained its Hold rating with a target price of Rs 7,959 (50 times FY28E earnings per share) as the sharp run-up in the stock largely reflects the improving business outlook, limiting meaningful upside from current levels.

The brokerage estimate FY26-28E revenue/Ebitda/EPS CAGR of 19%/31%/32% respectively.

Divi's Laboratories revenue of Rs 30,800 million grew 28% YoY, significantly ahead of the brokerage's estimate by 11% and consensus expectations by 12%.

The beat was primarily driven by the Custom Synthesis (CCS) business, which grew 46% YoY versus our expectation of 20%, aided by robust execution across commercial molecules, higher contribution from commercial manufacturing programs and a favourable product mix.

The Generics business (10% YoY vs estimate of 12%) marginally underperformed due to continued pricing pressure, while Nutraceuticals (19% YoY vs 10% estimate) delivered a stronger-than-expected performance, supported by healthy global demand and continued portfolio expansion.

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Systematix Divis Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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