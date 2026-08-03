Five Stocks to Buy Today: Netweb Technologies, Bharti Airtel, Ashok Leyland, And More | August 3

Stock market experts have recommended five stocks for investors to consider today, including Netweb Technologies India Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and Bajaj Finserv Ltd. The suggested trading strategies include entry levels, targets and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,510.00)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Netweb Technologies India shares in the Rs 4,480 to Rs 4,524 range. Sarvade has set a target price of Rs 5,350 on the stock, indicating an upside potential of about 19% from its current market price. Investors have been advised to maintain a stop loss at Rs 4,114.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,968.00)

Ajit Mishra, Senior Vice-President of Research at Religare Broking, has recommended buying Bharti Airtel shares at around Rs 1,972. He has set a target price of Rs 2,110 and advised investors to keep a stop loss at Rs 1,910.

Additionally, Deven Mehata, Manager, Technical and Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Markets & Securities, has also given a buy call on Bharti Airtel at Rs 1,972. Mehata expects the stock to reach Rs 2,080, with a stop loss placed at Rs 1,920.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Aug 3

Ashok Leyland Ltd. (CMP: Rs 165.69)

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking has recommended buying Ashok Leyland shares at around Rs 166.18. He has set a target price of Rs 180, implying an upside potential of about 8% from the recommended entry level. Investors have been advised to maintain a stop loss at Rs 159.

Bajaj Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,141.20)

Market expert Sachin Janardan Sarvade has recommended buying Bajaj Finance shares in the Rs 1,130 to Rs 1,141 range. Sarvade has set a target price of Rs 1,375, indicating an upside potential of around 20% from the current market price. The recommended stop loss for the trade is Rs 1,024.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,031.00)

Deven Mehata of IDBI Capital Markets & Securities has advised investors to buy Bajaj Finserv shares at around Rs 2,029. Mehata has set a target price of Rs 2,230, suggesting an upside potential of nearly 10% from the recommended entry level. Investors should maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,930.

Track Stock Market News Today Live Updates Here

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.