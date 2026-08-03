The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 17: Christopher Nolan's Film Holds Firm Despite Minimal Dip

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey continues to enjoy a strong theatrical run in India. Despite entering its third weekend, the fantasy epic maintained healthy footfalls on Sunday, bringing its total collections closer to Rs 150 crore net milestone.

Performance So Far

On Day 17, The Odyssey collected Rs 5.65 crore net from 1,239 shows, registering a slight 2.6% decline from Saturday's Rs 5.80 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 149.85 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 178.67 crore, as per the estimates from Sacnilk.

The English version remained the driving force behind the film's performance, earning Rs 5.25 crore with an impressive 74% occupancy. The Hindi version contributed Rs 0.35 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu versions added Rs 0.04 crore and Rs 0.01 crore, respectively.

Occupancy improved steadily as the day progressed, peaking during the evening shows before easing slightly at night.

Collections - From Opening Day To Now

The Odyssey opened strongly with Rs 17.40 crore, Rs 22 crore, and Rs 21.90 crore over its first three days before closing its opening week at Rs 90.30 crore.

In its second week, the film remained steady, earning between Rs 2.75 crore and Rs 11.45 crore per day to add Rs 44.95 crore to its total.

It entered its third week, collecting Rs 3.15 crore on Day 15 i.e. July 31, Rs 5.80 crore on August 1, and Rs 5.65 crore on Sunday.

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About The Film

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is a fantasy action epic based on Homer's ancient Greek poem of the same name.

The film follows Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, on his perilous journey home after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical beings including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso while battling dangerous enemies and extraordinary challenges.

Made on a reported budget of around USD 250 million (approximately Rs 2,100 crore), the film was released in theatres worldwide on July 17, 2026.

The ensemble cast features Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o in pivotal roles.

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