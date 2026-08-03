DLF Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price Performance

DLF Ltd. will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on August 3, with investors expected to track residential sales, rental income, project execution and management commentary on housing demand. The company's board will consider the April-June quarter results, while an analyst call is scheduled for August 4.

Founded in 1946, DLF is India's largest listed real estate developer with residential, commercial and retail projects across the country.

Here's everything you need to know about DLF's Q1 FY27 results schedule.

DLF Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 28, DLF informed the stock exchanges that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, Aug. 3 to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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DLF Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company further shared that it will hold an investor/ analyst call with investors and analysts on Tuesday, Aug. 4 at 4:00 p.m. (IST) to discuss the financial performance of the company for the Q1 (FY 2026-27) and business outlook.

DLF Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when DLF reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Residential sales bookings (pre-sales) growth

Revenue growth driven by project completions

Net profit (PAT) and margin performance

Collections and operating cash flow

Net cash position and balance sheet strength

Rental income from commercial and retail assets

Progress on ongoing project execution

Updates on upcoming residential launches

Management commentary on housing demand and pricing

FY27 outlook, sales guidance and expansion plans

Residential pre-sales and collections are closely tracked as they indicate future revenue recognition and demand trends in the real estate sector.

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DLF Share Price Performance

Shares of DLF have risen 3.15% in the last five sessions, gained 6.26% over one month and 3.19% over six months. The stock is down 4.48% year-to-date and has declined 15.47% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 805.00 apiece on the NSE during the past 52 weeks and a 52-week low of Rs 489.40 apiece on April 2, 2026.

DLF Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window for designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed from July 1 until 48 hours after the company declares its June-quarter financial results.

DLF Q4FY26 Results Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Here's how the company performed in the previous quarter:

Net profit falls 1.1% to Rs 1,269 crore versus Rs 1,282 crore.

Revenue falls 42% at Rs 1,814 crore versus Rs 3,128 crore.

Ebitda down 58% at Rs 411 crore versus Rs 978 crore.

Margin at 22.6% versus 31.3%.

Saw one-time gain of Rs 28 crore in Q4.

To pay dividend of Rs 8 per share.

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