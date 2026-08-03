Alibaba Releases AI Model With Performance Rivaling Anthropic

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. released its latest flagship AI model, with performance claims putting it alongside global leaders like Anthropic's Fable.

The new model, Qwen3.8-Max, is built around 2.4 trillion parameters and ranks higher on some benchmarks than the headline-grabbing Kimi K3 from Moonshot that was recently unveiled. Alibaba intends to release the weights for public download next week, marking the next major move in the intensifying race among China's AI developers that include Moonshot, DeepSeek and ByteDance Ltd.

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Alibaba's debut comes after Moonshot's Kimi K3 sent ripples through stock markets and Silicon Valley last month as Chinese models showed the capability of quickly catching up with the top models crafted by Anthropic and OpenAI, despite relatively constrained computing resources. DeepSeek also has just expanded access to its latest model, V4 Flash, last week.

The new Qwen3.8-Max performs well in autonomous coding and long-horizon execution, and was able to independently execute a software engineering project over 16 days in internal testing, Alibaba said. The new system has also improved in efficiency, activating only segments of its 2.4 trillion parameters when in use to reduce computational costs and latency. Alibaba showed it ranking only behind Anthropic's releases in a pair of Arena Leaderboard benchmarks.

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