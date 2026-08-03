5.4-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Egypt, Tremors Felt In Israel

A 5.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Egypt in the early hours of Monday, according to the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ), cited by Reuters.

GFZ stated that the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometres or six miles.

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Egypt's National Research Institute of Astronomy and Geophysics (NRIAG) recorded the same earthquake at a slightly higher magnitude of 5.6 placing its epicenter about 38 kilometres north of Suez City shortly after 3:00 am local time, The Economic Times reported.

The difference in reported magnitudes is due to different seismic agencies using separate measurement methods and data processing which is a common occurrence after earthquakes. NRIAG stated that they have not received any reports of casualties or property damage following the earthquake.

As reported by Reuters, the Egyptian Red Crescent activated its emergency response plan in the governorates where the earthquake was felt. The Red Crescent urged residents to stay away from buildings showing signs of structural damage and to rely solely on official updates while authorities continued to assess the situation.

Local media reported that the tremors were also felt in Cairo and several other northern governorates, prompting residents to briefly leave their homes and buildings as a precaution.

Tremors were also felt in southern Israel, The Jerusalem Post reported citing GFZ and local authorities.

Egypt lies close to active tectonic zones around the Gulf of Suez, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aqaba, making the country susceptible to occasional moderate earthquakes, although most result in little to no damage.

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