Qatari Negotiators Arrive In Tehran In Push For US Peace Deal Amid Iran's Pending Final Decision

A delegation from Qatar arrived in Tehran on Sunday to help finalise a proposed US-Iran peace deal ahead of a planned virtual signing, according to reports, even as Iran's leadership continued deliberations.

The diplomatic push comes amid growing domestic opposition within Iran, where hardliners have staged protests against Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and criticised the terms being discussed with Washington.

The United States and mediator Pakistan have indicated that a breakthrough in the Iran peace talks could come as early as Sunday. Tehran has contested the schedule, casting doubts over Sunday signing.

A person with first hand knowledge of the issue told Reuters that Qatari negotiators travelled to Tehran on Sunday morning in an attempt to finalise a deal.

ALSO READ: 'Araghchi Resign': Iran Hardliners Protest Over US Peace Deal, Accuses FM Compromising With Washington

Following discussions with President Trump, Qatar had re-engaged to push the last details over the finish line, although Pakistan was initially the main mediator.

A comprehensive memorandum of understanding (MoU) aiming at resolving hostilities, addressing Iran's nuclear program, and promptly lifting the US ban on Iranian ports is part of the expected agreement.

According to Al Arabiya, the US and Iranian delegations will hold a virtual meeting today to sign the peace agreement. Reports said that Pakistan and Qatar, the mediating governments, will be present at the meeting.

ALSO READ: 'Hormuz Services Must Be...': Iran Says Blocked Funds Part Of Deal Amid Trump's 'Alternative' Warning

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and US Vice President JD Vance will be present at the meeting, Al Arabiya reported quoting a source.

The source, while adding, claimed that after the deal is signed, the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and free travel would be allowed.

Following the signing, the blockade on Iranian ports will be eased, with nuclear negotiations to follow.

Meanwhile, Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran's Foreign Ministry, claimed the parties had decided that the conclusion of the conflict and Lebanon-related concerns would take precedence over the nuclear issue and associated issues at this time, as reported by the Iran International media outlet.

The spokesperson added that release of Iran's blocked funds would be an “integral” part of any agreement, reported Iran International.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.