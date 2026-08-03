21 Bangladeshi Nationals Detained In Jammu And Kashmir's Banihal

21 Bangladeshi nationals were detained by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Banihal area of Ramban district during a verification drive after they were found allegedly residing in India without valid travel or immigration documents.

After questioning, the group was taken into custody for further legal and immigration related procedures, according to the police.

The police stated that all 21 detainees hail from various corners of Bangladesh's Sylhet district.

A case has been filed and the authorities are investigating. This case forms part of broader efforts by security agencies to identify and act against illegal foreign nationals residing in India.

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Further legal action will depend solely on the findings of the investigation. Additional details are awaited.

In a similar incident on Sunday, six Bangladeshi nationals were detained and shifted to a detention centre by the Delhi Police for violating the conditions of their double-entry visas by staying beyond the permissible duration. They were detained during the inspection of hotels and guest houses as part of a verification drive in central Delhi. They were found staying at a hotel on Arakashan Road in Nabi Karim, PTI reported.

The six were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued restriction orders and shifted them to a detention centre for deportation proceedings.

The police have stated as cited by PTI, that no previous criminal involvement of the six had come to light.

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