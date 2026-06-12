Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Korea's Kospi Rallies Over 7%
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 23,512.50, compared to Thursday's index close of 23,161.60.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 23,512.50. On Thursday, benchmark indices closed lower with Nifty extending losses for a second straight session while Sensex ended its two-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.23% to 23,161.60, down 53.35 points. The BSE Sensex declined 0.20% to 73,832.55, losing 150.63 points.
Meanwhile, crude prices declined in early Asia trading on Friday after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran had reached a framework agreement, raising hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East. WTI crude futures for July delivery dropped 1.65% to $86.26 per barrel. Brent crude futures for August delivery fell 1.55% to $88.98 per barrel.
Elsewhere, Asian markets traded higher, with strong gains across major indices. South Korea's Kospi surged 6.99%, the top gainer in the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 3.36%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.48%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.78%, and Shanghai Composite rose 0.97%.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise In Pre-Open Trade
Benchmark indices indicated a strong start in pre-open trade with gains across both indices.
- Nifty 50 rose 0.88% to 23,365.15, up 203.55 points.
- Sensex climbed 0.98% to 74,556.80, gaining 724.25 points.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Higher Against US Dollar
- The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar, gaining 43 paise to trade at 95.32.
- The currency appreciated at the start of trade compared with the previous close.
Stock Market Live: UBS Initiates Buy On Motilal Oswal With Rs 1,150 Target
UBS initiated coverage on Motilal Oswal with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 1,150.
- The brokerage said the shift to an AUM-led platform supports non-linear earnings growth.
- It expects overall AUM to grow at 18% CAGR till FY30, with higher growth in wealth and alternatives segments.
- UBS projects 19% revenue CAGR and 22% earnings CAGR over FY26–FY29, driven by operating leverage and rising annuity income.
Stock Market Live: Investec Maintains Hold On Greenlam With Rs 240 Target
Investec maintained its Hold rating on Greenlam Industries with a target price of Rs 240.
- The management reiterated revenue growth guidance of 18–20% and an EBITDA margin target of 13–14% over the next few years.
- The brokerage said it is factoring in conservative estimates due to weak demand and cost pressures.
- It added that the laminates segment continues to perform well, while other segments are weighing on overall performance.
Stock Market Live: Axis Capital Maintains Add On Indian Hotels, Cuts Target
Axis Capital maintained its Add rating on Indian Hotels Company with a target price of Rs 735, revised from Rs 747.
- The brokerage said FY26 performance was driven by the luxury segment.
- It noted that Taj contributed 70% of revenue and about 80% of EBITDA along with Taj SATS.
- Axis Capital expects growth from RevPAR in Taj and new property additions, while higher exposure to midscale hotels may limit growth.
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Maintains Neutral On Ola Electric, Raises Target Price
Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating on Ola Electric and raised the target price to Rs 38.9 from Rs 34.
- The brokerage said EV penetration in electric two-wheelers rose to 9% in May from 7.9% in April.
- It noted that Ola Electric’s market share improved to 8.7% in May from a year-to-date low of 5%.
- Goldman Sachs raised FY27–FY29 revenue estimates by 2–3% and cited improved liquidity position.
Stock Market Live: Pharma Market Grows 12.1% In May, Pricing Drives Expansion
Kotak Institutional Equities said the Indian pharmaceutical market grew 12.1% year-on-year in May 2026, marking the sixth straight month of double-digit growth.
- The brokerage said pricing remained the main growth driver, while volume contribution improved to 320 basis points from 80 basis points a year earlier.
- Growth was supported by new launches, acquisitions and in-licensing deals.
- Kotak’s preferred picks include Torrent Pharma, Cipla, Sun Pharma, Mankind Pharma, Emcure Pharma and Corona Remedies.
Stock Market Live: CLSA Sees Rupee Strength On FX Inflows
CLSA said the rupee could strengthen to 93–94 against the US dollar, supported by improved external balances.
- The brokerage expects at least $30 billion of foreign exchange inflows due to recent government and RBI measures.
- It said a stronger balance of payments outlook may reduce depreciation pressure on the currency.
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Keeps Brent Forecast At $90 For Q4
Goldman Sachs maintained its Brent crude price forecast at $90 per barrel for the fourth quarter of 2026.
- The brokerage expects Gulf oil exports to normalise by late August.
- It cut its 2027 Brent forecast by $5 to $80 per barrel.
- Goldman Sachs said a security premium is likely to support oil prices.
Stock Market Live: Investec Maintains Buy On Jindal Stainless With Rs 825 Target
Investec maintained its Buy rating on Jindal Stainless with a target price of Rs 825.
- The brokerage said the company’s fundamentals remain strong and gas-related challenges have had limited impact on production and spreads.
- It highlighted strong execution in the first half, which may lead to a revision in guidance.
- Investec said the company continues to focus on capital discipline, deleveraging and RoCE-led investments.
Stock Market Live: Investec Maintains Hold On Greenlam With Rs 240 Target
Investec maintained its Hold rating on Greenlam Industries with a target price of Rs 240.
- The management reiterated revenue growth guidance of 18–20% and an EBITDA margin target of 13–14% over the next few years.
- The brokerage is factoring in conservative estimates due to demand weakness and cost pressures.
- It said the laminates segment continues to perform well, while other segments are weighing on overall performance.
Stock Market Live: Investec Maintains Buy On Astral With Rs 1,710 Target
Investec maintained its Buy rating on Astral with a target price of Rs 1,710.
- The brokerage said Astral will acquire a 60% stake in DSS for Rs 391 million.
- It said the move will support backward integration in speciality chemicals and materials.
- Investec expects the deal to improve cost efficiencies, while awaiting clarity on revenue growth from DSS.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Futures Trade Lower; Kaynes Remains In F&O Ban
Nifty June futures edged lower, indicating a muted start to derivatives trade.
- Nifty June futures slipped 0.05% to 23,227, trading at a premium of 66 points.
- For the June 16 expiry, maximum Call open interest stood at 24,000, while maximum Put open interest was at 21,200.
- Kaynes continued to remain in the F&O ban period.
Stock Market Live: Ravindra Energy Promoter Pledges Shares; MSP Steel Promoters Buy
Promoter activity was seen across multiple stocks, including share pledges and acquisitions.
- Khandepar Investments, part of Ravindra Energy’s promoter group, pledged 70 lakh shares.
- Promoter group entities in MSP Steel & Power acquired shares, including 85.50 lakh shares by Shree Vinay Finvest.
- GRM Overseas promoter Atul Garg bought 4.5 lakh shares, while KCP promoter group also acquired shares.
- GNG Electronics promoter Vidhi S Khandelwal sold 44.87 lakh shares.
Stock Market Live: Lenskart, GNG Electronics, Vintage Coffee See Bulk Deals
Multiple stocks saw bulk and block deals, with institutional investors and funds active on both sides of trades.
- In Lenskart Solutions, Platinum Jasmine A 2018 Trust sold 4 crore shares, while several mutual funds, insurers and global investors bought shares at Rs 490 each.
- In GNG Electronics, promoter Vidhi S Khandelwal sold 44.87 lakh shares, with multiple mutual funds and investors buying shares at Rs 390 each.
- In Vintage Coffee & Beverages, SBI Funds Management bought shares in two tranches, while Sneha Sadhwani sold 25 lakh shares.
Stock Market Live: Infosys, Dabur, Tata Capital Among Stocks In News
Several companies announced updates including business launches, stake sales, fundraise and regulatory actions.
- Infosys tied up with CMMI Institute for an AI framework, while Dabur said a US FDA alert on its Silvassa unit has no material impact.
- Tata Capital allotted NCDs worth Rs 2,030 crore, while Ratnaveer Precision plans a Rs 330 crore rights issue.
- NLC India saw the government cut its stake to 69.47%, while Adani Enterprises’ JV completed acquisition of MBEL.
- Cyient fixed June 17 as record date for a Rs 720 crore buyback, and Edelweiss Financial closed its NCD issue early on strong demand.
Stock Market Live: CPI Data, Forex Reserves, AGMs Among Key Events Today
Investors will track key domestic and global events through the day, including inflation data and corporate activity.
- India May CPI data and June forex reserves figures are scheduled for release.
- Corporate events include fund raising by Ather Energy and AGMs of Angel One and UCO Bank.
- Global cues include US Michigan consumer sentiment data, while SpaceX listing plans remain in focus.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says Iran Deal Near, Signals Hormuz Reopening
US President Donald Trump said a deal with Iran could be signed in Europe as early as this weekend and that the Strait of Hormuz may reopen immediately after the agreement.
- Trump said the signing could take place on Saturday or Monday, though no firm timeline has been set.
- He added that the reopening of Hormuz would follow quickly after the agreement is finalised.
- The comments indicate progress in talks aimed at reducing tensions in the region.
Stock Market Live: Trump Signals Iran Deal Progress; Tehran Says No Final Call
US President Donald Trump said Washington has reached a “settlement” with Iran and final documents may be completed in the coming days.
- Trump said the agreement is in final stages and could be signed soon, possibly in Europe.
- Iran said no final decision has been made, indicating talks are still ongoing.
- The development points to continued negotiations despite differing statements from both sides.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Rally With Kospi Up Nearly 7%
Asian markets traded higher, with strong gains across major indices.
- South Korea’s Kospi surged 6.99%, the top gainer in the region.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 3.36%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 1.48%.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.78%, and Shanghai Composite rose 0.97%.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Fall After US Signals Framework Deal With Iran
Oil prices declined after the US said it had reached a framework agreement with Iran, raising hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East.
- US crude July futures fell 1.65% to $86.26 per barrel.
- Brent August futures declined 1.55% to $88.98 per barrel.
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