Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Gap-Up Open For Nifty, Sensex; Korea's Kospi Rallies Over 7%

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance traded at 23,512.50. On Thursday, benchmark indices closed lower with Nifty extending losses for a second straight session while Sensex ended its two-day gaining streak. The NSE Nifty 50 fell 0.23% to 23,161.60, down 53.35 points. The BSE Sensex declined 0.20% to 73,832.55, losing 150.63 points.

Meanwhile, crude prices declined in early Asia trading on Friday after US President Donald Trump said Washington and Tehran had reached a framework agreement, raising hopes of easing tensions in the Middle East. WTI crude futures for July delivery dropped 1.65% to $86.26 per barrel. Brent crude futures for August delivery fell 1.55% to $88.98 per barrel.

Elsewhere, Asian markets traded higher, with strong gains across major indices. South Korea's Kospi surged 6.99%, the top gainer in the region. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 3.36%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 1.48%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 advanced 1.78%, and Shanghai Composite rose 0.97%.