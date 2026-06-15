Five Stocks To Buy: Federal Bank, Groww, Dixon Tech And More | June 15, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on private banking, financial technology, consumer electronics, and consumer goods.

Top picks include private sector lender Federal Bank, digital financial platforms Groww and Angel One, electronic manufacturing services major Dixon Technologies, and spirits manufacturer Allied Blenders and Distillers.

Federal Bank

Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research at Religare Broking, sees positive momentum building up in the private sector banking counter. He recommended a buy on Federal Bank at the current market price of Rs 315.7 for a target of Rs 332, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 307.

Groww

Deven Mehata, Manager – Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd, highlights an attractive technical setup for the wealth management platform. He recommended a buy on Groww at Rs 198.97 for a target of Rs 210, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 193 to manage downside risk.

Dixon Tech

VLA Ambala, SEBI RA & Founder at SMT Stock Market, points to strong underlying technical trends in the electronics manufacturing major. She recommended buying Dixon Technologies (Dixon Tech) in the range of Rs 11,200 to Rs 11,500 for targets of Rs 12,500, Rs 14,000, and Rs 18,000, while protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 10,600.

Angel One

Deven Mehata of IDBI Capital Market and Securities Ltd also identified a short-term breakout pattern on the retail broking major. He recommended a buy on Angel One at Rs 339.5 for an upside target of Rs 360, advising traders to keep a strict stop loss at Rs 329.

Allied Blenders

Amit Goel, CMT, SEBI RA, Partner & Co-Founder at BlueOak Wealth, recommends a long allocation on the prominent spirits manufacturer as it positions for a technical bounce. He recommended a buy on Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABDL) for an upside target of Rs 695, suggesting a stop loss at Rs 608.

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