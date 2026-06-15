'Let The Oil Flow': Trump Lifts Hormuz Naval Blockade, Announces Toll Free Opening Of Strait

US President Donald Trump confirmed that the peace deal with Iran has been reached and the Strait of Hormuz will reopen, marking an end to the four-month long conflict. He also informed that the US has removed blockade from the key connectivty route, which is a major maritime choke point for world energy trade, largely remained disrupted amid tensions between both the countries.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote, "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete. Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Trump, in a separate post wrote, "This Great Deal will bring Peace and Security to the whole Region. Many presidents have tried to make Peace with Iran, and all have failed before me. With the opening of the Strait upon the signing of the Deal on Friday, for purposes of mine removal, oil will flow on both ends again for the Region, and the World!"

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