PM Modi Orders Unified Mechanism To Monitor West Asia Fallout, Secures Gas, Fertiliser Supplies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to review the evolving situation in West Asia and assess its potential implications for India, according to an official release.

The meeting focused on ensuring that the conflict does not disrupt India's energy security, fertiliser availability, maritime operations or the safety of Indian citizens and the diaspora in the region.

After recognising the wider geopolitical and economic impact of the conflict, the Prime Minister has directed the government to establish a unified mechanism to closely monitor developments and coordinate the country's response.

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The mechanism will assess the fallout of the crisis in real time and facilitate swift action whenever required.

To safeguard India's agricultural needs ahead of the upcoming Rabi sowing season, the Prime Minister instructed officials to ensure the uninterrupted availability of fertilisers across the country.

The government will closely monitor supplies to prevent any disruptions that could affect farmers during the crucial planting period. The meeting also reviewed India's energy preparedness. The government said that the country's supplies of petrol, diesel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) remain adequate despite the tensions in West Asia.

The release said public sector oil refineries are currently operating at more than 100% utilisation to maintain sufficient fuel availability. The government has also diversified its LPG import sources to reduce dependence on any single region and minimise the impact of supply disruptions arising from the conflict.

Given the importance of maritime trade routes passing through the region, the Prime Minister directed the government to establish a dedicated support system for Indian seafarers. The initiative is aimed at ensuring their safety and providing assistance in case of operational challenges resulting from the ongoing conflict.

The Prime Minister also asked the officials to take all necessary measures to protect Indian citizens and the Indian diaspora living or working in the affected region. The government will continue monitoring the security situation and remain prepared to extend assistance whenever required.

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In the longer term, the Prime Minister stressed the need to accelerate India's transition towards renewable energy to strengthen the country's energy security and reduce vulnerability to global geopolitical disruptions, the release said.

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