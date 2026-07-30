PM Modi Chairs Key Meeting With Top BJP Leaders, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman Present

Senior members of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet gathered for a crucial review meeting on Thursday, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval among those in attendance.

The meeting comes as Parliament remains disrupted over the recent student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Demonstrators under the banner of the Cockroach Janta Party, backed by student unions, had demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in this year's national entrance examinations.

The agitation, which lasted nearly two months and included activist Sonam Wangchuk's indefinite fast, ended last week after Wangchuk called off his protest and Pradhan resigned.

Also on the table is likely to have been the fallout from the ongoing US-Iran hostilities and the war in Ukraine, both of which carry implications for India's energy security.

Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's presence at the meeting, alongside Health Minister JP Nadda and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, points to a parallel focus on shoring up supply lines and trade even as the domestic political situation is addressed.

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The gathering mirrors similar reviews Modi has held through the year, having previously brought together Puri, Goyal and Sitharaman to take stock of the petroleum, power and fertiliser sectors as tensions in West Asia intensified.

New Delhi has repeatedly moved to reassure both markets and citizens that the country's fuel stocks and domestic output can withstand disruptions originating from the region.

No official statement on the outcome of Thursday's meeting has been released yet, and further details are awaited.

(This is a developing story.)

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