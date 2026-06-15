World Leaders React As US-Iran Finally Reach Peace Deal After 100 Days Of War

Leaders around the globe have welcomed a breakthrough agreement between Iran and the United States to end months of intense conflict, signalling strong international support for the newly implemented ceasefire.

The accord halts a crisis that threatens wider regional warfare, with comprehensive diplomatic negotiations expected to follow immediately. Officials emphasised that the diplomatic breakthrough is vital for preventing further escalation, as Washington and Tehran prepare to negotiate a permanent framework.

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UN Chief António Guterres congratulated both sides on a peace deal securing an "immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and a negotiation framework". "I warmly congratulate the US & Iran for having reached a peace deal that provides for an immediate & permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as a framework for further negotiations. This represents a critical step towards the peaceful settlement of the conflict.

My deep appreciation goes to Pakistan, Qatar, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and other regional countries, for the constructive role played in supporting the negotiations that led to the peace deal."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomed the US-Iran deal, offering British support for upcoming technical talks.

Qatar's Prime Minister welcomed the US-Iran memorandum of understanding, pledging Doha's continued support for the upcoming phase of diplomatic negotiations. "We welcome the agreement reached on the Memorandum of Understanding between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran. We extend our thanks to our brothers in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, as well as to all regional and international parties that contributed to creating the conditions conducive to reaching this understanding."

France welcomed the US-Iran agreement, calling for its swift implementation to unconditionally reopen the Strait of Hormuz. "I welcome the agreement reached between the United States and Iran, the result of a diplomatic effort to which several partners contributed. I call for its swift and full implementation by all belligerents. This agreement must allow for the urgent and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which the international mission established with the United Kingdom is ready to support."

Turkey welcomed the US-Iran agreement as a significant development for regional peace, while praising mediation efforts by Pakistan, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. "I welcome the agreement reached between the US and Iran, viewing it as a significant development for establishing peace and tranquillity in our region. I sincerely hope that this news, which the whole world has long needed, will contribute to the establishment of lasting peace and security in our region."

Japan welcomed the US-Iran agreement. Tokyo noted the deal could pave the way for global economic recovery and regional stabilisation. "The United States and Iran have now announced that they have agreed to a memorandum of understanding on ending hostilities. Up until now, Japan has taken the position that the most important thing is for the situation to be calmed as quickly as possible, and has made active diplomatic efforts. From this perspective, we welcome this agreement on the memorandum of understanding as a major step toward resolving the situation."

Germany welcomed the US-Iran agreement and noted the deal could stabilise the region and spark a global economic recovery, emphasising that diligent implementation is now crucial. "I welcome the agreement between the US and Iran. I congratulate President Trump and the Iranian side on this diplomatic breakthrough. This can pave the way for a recovery of the global economy and stabilisation of the region. It is now crucial to implement the agreement diligently."

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