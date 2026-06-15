Sweden vs Tunisia Live Streaming: How To Watch FIFA World Cup Match On TV, Online?

Sweden and Tunisia will square-off in a Group F match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 14.

Match Start Time and Venue

The kick-off time is 7.30 a.m. Indian Standard Time. The game will be played at the Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey.

Match Referee

Yael Falcon Perez is the referee for this match.

Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 4

Sweden wins: 2

Draws: 1

Tunisia wins:1

Form Guide

Sweden: L-D-W-W-L-D

Tunisia: D-L-W-D-L-L

Sweden

Squad

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Kristoffer Nordfeldt, Jacob Zetterstrom.

Defenders: Hjalmar Ekdal, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Eric Smith, Carl Starfelt, Daniel Svensson.

Midfielders: Yasin Ayari, Lucas Bergvall, Jesper Karlstrom, Benjamin Nygren, Ken Sema, Elliot Stroud, Mattias Svanberg, Besfort Zeneli.

Forwards: Taha Ali, Alexander Bernhardsson, Anthony Elanga, Viktor Gyökeres, Alexander Isak, Gustaf Nilsson.

Probable Starting 11: Kristoffer Nordfeldt; Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Lagerbielke; Alexander Bernhardsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Yasin Ayari, Gabriel Gudmundsson; Benjamin Nygren; Viktor Gyokeres, Alexander Isak. Coach: Graham Potter

Tunisia

Squad

Goalkeepers: Sabri Ben Hassan, Abdelmouhib Chamakh, Aymen Dahmene.

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Adem Arous, Dylan Bronn, Raed Chikhaoui Moutaz Neffati, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery.

Midfielders: Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Anis Ben Slimane, Ismael Gharbi, Rani Khedira, Hadj Mahmoud, Hannibal Mejbri, Ellyes Skhiri.

Forwards: Elias Achouri, Khalil Ayari, Firas Chaouat, Rayan Elloumi, Hazem Mastouri, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti.

Probable Starting 11: Abdelmouhib Chamakh; Yan Valery, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Ali Abdi; Ellyes Skhiri, Rani Khedira; Elias Achouri, Hannibal Mejbri, Ismael Gharbi; Firas Chaouat. Coach: Sabri Lamouchi

Players to Watch

Viktor Gyokeres (Sweden): Sweden possess two quality strikers in Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak. The two players are coming into this World Cup on the back of contrasting form with their clubs in the previous season. While Isak spent much of the time on the sidelines with Liverpool battling injuries, Gyokeres was a regular starter for Arsenal and won the Premier League and played in the UEFA Champions League final. Gyokeres also played a key role in Sweden's World Cup qualification playoff matches where he scored a hat-trick against Ukraine and netted a goal against Poland.

Sweden possess two quality strikers in Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak. The two players are coming into this World Cup on the back of contrasting form with their clubs in the previous season. While Isak spent much of the time on the sidelines with Liverpool battling injuries, Gyokeres was a regular starter for Arsenal and won the Premier League and played in the UEFA Champions League final. Gyokeres also played a key role in Sweden's World Cup qualification playoff matches where he scored a hat-trick against Ukraine and netted a goal against Poland. Rani Khedira (Tunisia): Rani Khedira is the younger brother of former German midfielder Sami Khedira. The younger brother made his national team debut earlier this year and represented Tunisia, the birth country of his father. He plays in Bundesliga for Union Berlin and is a crucial player for his club side. His form will matter to Tunisia as they look to go deep in the tournament.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: Zee5 Limits Subscription To One Device Despite Backlash

How To Watch LIVE Telecast?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be broadcasted on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD in Hindi, and Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD television channels in English in India.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Telecast: Where To Watch On TV In India? Check Channel Numbers

How To Watch LIVE streaming?

Fans in India can watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 on the Zee5 app and website in India in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

ALSO READ: FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Telecast: DD Sports To Broadcast These Matches — Check Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.