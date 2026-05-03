Mumbai Woman Clarifies BJP's Girish Mahajan Helped Clear Traffic Days After Viral Confrontation | Watch

A woman from Mumbai, Teena Choudhry, who was seen in a recent viral video confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic jam during a BJP rally in the Worli area has clarified that the minister helped her to clear the disruption..

In a video posted on social media, Choudhry said, "I have received so many messages regarding my safety. I want to let you know that I'm fine and I appreciate the concern.

Sharing further about the incident, she said, "That day, on April 21, I dropped my daughter off for her music class at four. I was meant to pick her up at 4.45. When I took a left turn from Mahindra Taj, we got stuck in a jam there. I was in my car for 25 minutes. When the traffic did not move, I got out to find out what the problem was"

Choudhry added, "For the next one and a half hours, I went to every single police officer there to request that if you get the two buses removed, people who are stuck, we can make a U-turn and join the main road. I received no reaction, no response. I did not throw that bottle towards any protester or rally, but on the ground to attract the attention of the police..."

Teena mentioned that Minister Girish Mahajan was the only person in that rally who at least tried to listen to what she was saying. "On his instructions, the two buses were moved, and we all took a U-turn, and we were able to join the main road..." she said.

#WATCH | Teena Choudhry, the woman seen in the viral video wearing a black cap, confronting Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan over a traffic jam, releases a statement detailing her side of the story



She says, "I have received so many messages regarding my safety. I want to let… pic.twitter.com/tcRLP3Gxqf — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2026

The clarification comes after woman confronted the minister at a rally, whcih led by to a massive traffic jam. She got out of her car and questioned the minister on disrupting traffic and causing inconvenience to commuters. Asking him to clear the road. she said, “Get out of here. You are causing a traffic jam."

Speaking later about the incident, Mahajan said permission was taken for the rally, and that traffic disruption during protests is unavoidable.

"Traffic is routinely disrupted whenever a morcha is held in the city. On Tuesday, a woman arrived at the site visibly angry and began shouting, using language that was inappropriate. Instead of lodging a formal complaint, she confronted officials, saying, 'How can you do this?' 'How can you close the roads?'" Mahajan told media.

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