Miami Grand Prix Start Time Revised Due To Storm Forecast As Max Verstappen Starts In Front Row - Check New Timings

Formula 1 has returned to action this weekend after a 35-day break, triggered by the cancellations of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian rounds. The Miami Grand Prix marks the paddock's return since the Japanese Grand Prix on March 29, with teams arriving after an extended development window under revised technical regulations.

In a late adjustment, the FIA and race organisers brought the race start forward by three hours due to forecasts of heavy thunderstorms in Miami later in the day. The race will now begin at 13:00 local time instead of the originally scheduled 16:00.

For Indian viewers, this translates to a significantly more accessible 22:30 IST start on Sunday night, compared to the earlier 01:30 IST slot.

“The decision has been taken to ensure minimal disruption and maximise the window to complete the race in the best conditions, while prioritising the safety of drivers, teams, staff and fans,” Formula 1 said in a statement.

Miami Weather Forecast And Update

Heavy thunderstorms and lightning forecasts for Miami were issued ahead of the Sunday's grand prix. According to US' NWS, heavy downpour is expected during the second half of Sunday and could lead to localised flooding across east coast of South Florida.

Cloudy skies will prevail for much of Sunday, with the highest chance of periods (not a continuous washout) of heavy rainfall between 12PM-8PM.



While most will see rainfall totals in the 0.5-1.5" range, there is still the potential for higher *isolated* amounts of 2-3+" inches. https://t.co/gm7FvAkcXi — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 3, 2026

Follow the X handle of NWS Miami here for the latest weather updates ahead of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix - https://x.com/NWSMiami.

Miami Grand Prix Qualifying: Antonelli Secures Third Pole

Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli continued his standout rookie campaign by clinching his third pole of the season with a 1:27.798. Max Verstappen followed closely with a 1:27.964 to secure a front-row start, signalling a comeback for Red Bull after early-session struggles.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc placed third (1:28.143), while McLaren's Lando Norris recovered from reliability concerns to take fourth. George Russell will start fifth followed by his former teammate Lewis Hamilton in sixth.

McLaren's pace remained evident but was compromised by technical issues. Norris and Oscar Piastri both encountered power unit and boost-related concerns across qualifying, ultimately settling for P4 and P7 respectively.

McLaren had set the tone earlier in the weekend, with a dominant performance all the way through the Miami Sprint. Norris claimed pole with a 1:27.869, finishing over two-tenths clear of Antonelli, with Piastri third.

In the Sprint Race, Norris converted pole into victory, controlling the 19-lap contest from lights to flag. A poor start from Antonelli dropped him from second to fourth, allowing Piastri and Leclerc to complete the podium positions and secure a McLaren 1-2.

The result ended Mercedes' unbeaten run at the start of the 2026 season and injected momentum into McLaren's campaign.

However, Antonelli reclaimed control in qualifying, and with Verstappen alongside him on the front row, the race shapes as a throwback to the Mercedes–Red Bull duels largely absent this season.

ALSO READ | 2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix Live Streaming: Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More

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