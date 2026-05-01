2026 F1 Miami Grand Prix Live Streaming: Date, Timings In IST, How To Watch And More

The Formula 1 is back after a forced five-week break. The Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grand Prix were called off following the US-Israeli war on Iran. But the F1 returns this weekend in Miami after what's been an exciting season so far. It's also a Sprint weekend, which means more racing action than your usual race weekends.

The Miami International Autodrome, a street circuit built around the Hard Rock Stadium complex in Miami Gardens, USA, plays host to the race. The track has been part of the F1 calendar since 2022.

In Japan, Kimi Antonelli produced a standout drive for Mercedes to claim P1. Oscar Piastri finished second for McLaren while Charles Leclerc managed to secure third place for Ferrari.

Behind them, George Russell finished P4 while Lando Norris rounded out the top five.

Miami Grand Prix 2026: Race Schedule And Timings

The Miami Grand Prix 2026 is scheduled from May 1-3. Here's a breakdown:

Friday, May 1

Free Practice 1: 21:30 IST (12:00 local, extended 90 minutes)

Sprint Qualifying: 02:00 IST (May 2)

Saturday, May 2

Sprint Race: 21:30 IST

Qualifying: 01:30 IST (May 3)

Sunday, May 3

Race: 01:30 IST (May 4)

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Miami Grand Prix 2026: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Miami Grand Prix on the FanCode app and website. You can also watch it live on F1 TV.

Miami Grand Prix 2026: Live Telecast In India

The Miami Grand Prix 2026 will be telecast live in India on the TATA Play FanCode Sports channel.

F1 Drivers' Current Standings (points)

Antonelli (Mercedes) - 72

Russell (Mercedes) - 63

Leclerc (Ferrari) - 49

Hamilton (Ferrari) - 41

Norris (McLaren) - 25

Piastri (McLaren) - 21

Bearman (Haas) - 17

Gasly (Alpine) - 15

Verstappen (Red Bull) - 12

Lawson (Red Bull) - 10

Miami Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Pole Sitters

2025: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2024: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2023: Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

2022: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Miami Grand Prix 2026: Last Four Winners

2025: Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2024: Lando Norris (McLaren)

2023: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2022: Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

Miami Grand Prix 2026: Statistics

According to the official website of Formula 1, here are important statistics for the Miami Grand Prix:

Track Length: 5.412 km

Lap Record: 1:29.708 – Max Verstappen (2023)

Most Pole Positions: Leclerc, Perez, Verstappen (1)

Most Wins: Max Verstappen (2)

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