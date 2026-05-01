TN Govt Opens Helpline For NEET Aspirants Ahead Of Exam: Check Number, Other Details

The Tamil Nadu administration has launched a 24/7 helpline in anticipation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) set for May 3. Designed to provide students with mental wellness assistance, this effort reflects the state's dedication to safeguarding the health of aspiring medical students.

As per the official release, 22.79 lakh candidates nationwide have signed up for the NEET, with 1.5 lakh hailing from Tamil Nadu. The helpline, part of the 'Natpudan Ungalodu' (Together in Friendship) programme, delivers complimentary mental health counselling services through phone calls.

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Students and their guardians are urged to utilise the helpline numbers 14416 or 104 for 'tele-counselling', which is accessible 24/7. This service, overseen by skilled mental health counsellors and healthcare experts, guarantees students get essential support at no charge.

A total of 22.79 lakh students have registered for the NEET across the country, including 1.5 lakh medical aspirants from Tamil Nadu.

NTA also announced a national helpline for all NEET aspirants

The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued a public advisory focused on the mental health and overall well-being of NEET candidates, stressing that no exam holds greater significance than a student's life.

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In a message posted on X (formerly Twitter), the agency recognised the overwhelming pressure faced by NEET aspirants preparing for the fiercely competitive medical entrance examination. The national testing agency encouraged students facing stress, anxiety, or emotional turmoil to seek urgent assistance.



Dear NEET Aspirants,



Your mental health and well-being are our top priority. No examination is more important than your life.



If you are feeling stressed, anxious, or overwhelmed, please reach out immediately to these official helplines:



Tele-MANAS (24×7 National Mental Health… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 26, 2026

Individuals seeking support can reach out for complimentary and private counselling in various languages by dialling 14416 or 1-800-891-4416.

The organization emphasized to learners that they are not isolated and urged them to connect with someone and focus on personal well-being." Help is available. Take care of yourself. We believe in you," the statement read.

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