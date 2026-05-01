Lodha Developers To Launch Homes Worth Nearly Rs 22,000-Crore For Sale In FY27

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd. will launch residential properties worth nearly Rs 22,000 crore for sale during the current fiscal as part of its expansion plan.

According to its latest presentation, the company plans to launch 15 million sq ft for sale during this fiscal, with an estimated revenue of Rs 21,800 crore.

These projects would be launched in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

During the 2025-26 fiscal year, Lodha Developers launched 16.3 million sq ft area for sale, with an estimated revenue of Rs 36,870 crore.

On the pre-sales front, Lodha Developers has set a target to achieve 17% growth in sales bookings this fiscal to Rs 24,000 crore, amid strong housing demand.

ALSO READ: Dubai Scraps Minimum Investment For Property Visas To Lure Investors. Check Details

During the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company's sales bookings rose 16% to Rs 20,530 crore from Rs 17,630 crore in the preceding year.

Although housing demand has tapered since 2025 after a strong growth during the 2022-2024 period, big branded companies have been performing well because of their financial and operational capabilities to execute projects.

Recently, Lodha Developers reported that its net profit increased to Rs 3,430.7 crore from Rs 2,766.6 crore in the preceding financial year.

Its total income grew to Rs 17,119.5 crore last fiscal from Rs 14,169.8 crore in 2024-25.

Lodha Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate companies in the country.

It has developed more than 100 million sq ft so far.

Besides housing, the company is also developing commercial properties and data centres.

Lodha Developers' existing land bank has the potential to generate about Rs 2 lakh crore revenue in the coming years, and the company will now invest less in further land acquisition, improving free cash flow.

The company acquired 12 land parcels during the last 2025-26 fiscal across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR.

These 12 land parcels will be used to develop projects, mainly housing, with an estimated revenue potential or gross development value (GDV) of Rs 60,000 crore.

As of 1st April 2026, the company has a GDV amounting to Rs 2 trillion available for sale (excluding land bank in townships, which will not be used in the next 5 years)," Lodha Developers said.

ALSO READ: Sales Of Affordable Homes Down 23% In January-March In Top Eight Cities: Knight Frank

Consequently, the company said it would reduce investments in land acquisition over the next 24 months and increase free cash flow.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.