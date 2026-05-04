Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 3: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Records Sunday Jump — Mints This Amount

Riteish Deshmukh's historical action-drama Raja Shivaji collected strong box office numbers on its opening weekend. Based on the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the film experienced a notable surge on Sunday, particularly in its primary market.

Raja Shivaji - Box Office Collection Day 3

Following a strong start, especially in the Marathi version, the film achieved significant growth on Day 3. As per Sacnilk, it collected Rs 12-crore across 5,771 shows on Sunday, marking a 13.7% increase from Saturday, and pushed its India net to Rs 33.9 crore. India's gross now exceeds Rs 40.34 crore.

Language-Wise Breakdown

The Marathi version remained the dominant performer. On Day 3, it earned Rs 7.75 crore with an impressive 67% occupancy across 1,852 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 4.25 crore at 22% occupancy from 3,919 shows.

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Occupancy - Day 3

Marathi (2D): The film recorded a strong overall occupancy of 64.57%. While morning shows were low at 37.57%, the film picked up significantly in the afternoon, reporting 74.14%, evening 78.00%, and night 68.57%.

Hindi (2D): The Hindi version saw a moderate turnout, with an overall occupancy of 30.04%. The morning shows recorded a low occupancy of 12.15%, while the afternoon and evening shows rose to 37.85% and 38.38%. The night shows closed with 23.77%.

Regional Performance

Marathi (2D): Key centers reported impressive turnout. Pune led with 79.0% occupancy across 350 shows, followed by Nashik at 78.3% across 41 shows, and Sangli at 74.3% (23 shows). Mumbai recorded 69.3% from 561 shows.

Hindi (2D): Mumbai recorded 42.5% occupancy across 112 shows, Pune 62.8% across 66 shows, and Bengaluru 34.0% from 87 shows. NCR recorded 16.8% from 373 shows, while most other regions stayed below 25%.

Box Office Performance So Far

The film closed its advance bookings with a solid Rs 5.14 crore gross (excluding block seats). The Marathi version alone locked in a historic Rs 4.25 crore gross (Rs 3.60 crore net). Day 1 recorded Rs 11.35 crore net with an occupancy of 32.3% across 6,192 shows. Day 2 witnessed a slight drop as it collected Rs 10.55 crore from 6,275 shows.

However, the opening weekend marked about a 13% jump as it earned Rs 12.00 crore with an occupancy of 36.4% across 5,771 shows.

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About The Film

Directed by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji portrays the inspiring journey of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. Riteish Deshmukh plays the role of Shivaji Maharaj, supported by a star cast including Vidya Balan, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, and others.

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