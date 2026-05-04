Kerala Election Results: Giant Killer? Meet Abdul Rasheed, The Candidate Shaking Pinarayi Vijayan's Red Bastion

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is facing an unexpectedly stiff challenge in his Dharmadom constituency, as early counting trends point to a closely fought contest.

A two-time CM who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to consecutive terms in 2016 and 2021, Vijayan briefly trailed Congress candidate V. P. Abdul Rasheed before regaining a narrow lead of 1,536 votes after seven of the 15 counting rounds.

Statewide trends indicate a UDF victory, with the Congress leading in around 60 seats so far, while the CPI(M) is ahead in 27 and the CPI in 10.

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Who Is Abdul Rasheed?

V. P. Abdul Rasheed, fielded by the United Democratic Front (UDF) in Dharmadom after a late reshuffle, has emerged as a formidable challenger.

Originally expected to contest from Taliparamba, Rasheed has a track record of denting the LDF's margins.

In 2016, he gave a tough fight to CPI(M) leader M. V. Govindan, and repeated the performance in 2021.

The UDF also dominated several booths in the constituency during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

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Vijayan's Political Journey

Born in Kannur in 1944, Vijayan rose through the ranks of the CPI(M), joining the party in his youth. He entered electoral politics in 1970 from Kuthuparamba and went on to hold key organisational roles, including state secretary (1998–2015) and politburo member since 2002.

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