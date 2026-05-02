Riteish Deshmukh Urges Fans To Avoid Sharing Raja Shivaji Spoilers— Watch

Actor-producer Riteish Deshmukh's highly anticipated historical drama Raja Shivaji hit theatres on May 1, 2026. The film opened with strong numbers, especially in the Marathi industry. While viewers are enjoying the film currently, fans have started leaking glimpses of the film by posting videos online.

Riteish Deshmukh Requests Fan

Riteish Deshmukh has issued a polite appeal to fans who are planning to watch the film.

In a recent Instagram reel, the popular star requested audiences not to record and upload spoiler videos from theatres while watching his historical film Raja Shivaji. The message, delivered in a humble tone, was captioned, "A humble request: Please do not upload videos on social media while watching the movie."

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Speaking in Marathi, the actor expressed his gratitude to the audiences, stating that he and his team are thankful to the viewers for watching the film and for giving it such a passionate response.

He then moved on to make a humble request to the fans. Riteish said he fully understands the excitement and emotions of the audience, which is leading them to record videos inside the theatre and post them online. He said posting still images would still work, but politely urged everyone not to upload videos from the theatre.

Explaining the reason behind his request, Riteish added that there are several surprises in the film for those who have yet to watch it.

This request comes amid leaked videos of Salman Khan's cameo in the film. Though the actor had previously confirmed the Bollywood superstar's appearance, Riteish urged fans not to share videos that may reveal any further information or any other surprises.





Raja Shivaji - Box Office

Raja Shivaji made a historic opening in the Marathi cinema. The film opened with Rs 11.35 crore across 6,192 shows. The Marathi version alone recorded a solid 68.0% occupancy across 1,941 shows. With Day 2 currently going on, the historic epic has pushed the total India collections to Rs 15.34 crore, while the total India gross collections are currently valued at Rs 18.21 crore.

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The film is witnessing a strong pull from the Marathi market, whereas the Hindi version is accumulating decent numbers. As the weekend is currently in progress, the film is expected to register stronger numbers, boosting its overall collections.

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