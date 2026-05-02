India-Bound LPG Tanker Sarv Shakti Crosses Strait Of Hormuz Amid US Naval Blockade

India-bound LPG tanker Sarv Shakti, flagged from the Marshall Islands, has successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US naval blockade.

The vessel is carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of LPG and has 20 crew members on board, including 18 Indians.

It is expected to reach Visakhapatnam on May 13, 2026.

Sarv Shakti's transit represent the first India-linked tanker which has passed through the route since a US blockade was imposed weeks earlier.

On April 18, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker Desh Garima safely crossed the Strait and reached Mumbai on 22 April 2026.

On the same day, two Indian-flagged vessels were forced to turn back from the Hormuz after Iranian gunboats opened fire near the key shipping route northeast of Oman.

The incident took place after Iran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed and announced that control of the vital waterway had reverted to its previous state as US continues naval blockade of Iranian ports.

Following the incident, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi was called in by the Ministry of External Affairs for a meeting with Foreign Secretary this evening. During the meeting, Foreign Secretary conveyed India's deep concern at the shooting incident earlier today involving two Indian-flagged ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, giving update on the key sectors amid ongoing West Asia conflict, the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas on Saturday advised citizens to avoid panic purchase of petrol, diesel and LPG as the Govt is making all efforts to ensure availability of petrol, diesel and LPG.

"Beware of rumours and rely on official sources for correct information. LPG consumers are requested to use digital booking platforms and avoid visiting distributors. Citizens are encouraged to use alternate fuels such as PNG and electric or induction cooktops.

It further noted that panic buying is observed at certain Retail Outlets due to rumours.

"It is informed that there are adequate stocks of petrol and diesel available at all Petrol Pumps in the country. Regular Retail Prices for Petrol and Diesel are unchanged and there is no price increase at PSU OMCs Retail Outlets."

Iran has offered to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without addressing its nuclear programme. Iran also wants the United States to end its blockade of the country as part of its proposal.

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