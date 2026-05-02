1 to 4 PM Rest For Labourers, Water & ORS Facilities: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Issues Heatwave Measures — Video

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday issued directives in response to the ongoing heatwave in the national capital, announcing measures for labourers, schools, and hospitals.

Gupta said that from 1 PM to 4 PM, all workers — whether in the private or government sector — must be given a rest period.

"Heat waves trouble everyone, but they affect labourers and workers the most, especially those working under the harsh afternoon sun. From 1 PM to 4 PM, every worker, whether in the private sector or government, must be given rest as per government directions," said Gupta in a video statement released on CMO handle.

She stated that the government is ensuring that drinking water is available in DTC buses, and water volunteers are stationed at bus shelters with water and ORS.

ALSO READ: Who Was Aman Kumar Sharma? Delhi Judge Who Handled Criminal & Civil Cases Dies By Suicide

"Hospitals have been equipped with all necessary medicines and treatments for heat wave-related illnesses, and cooling areas are being set up to provide relief. Schools have already arranged for water and ORS.”

"Take care of yourself, and look after your loved ones too. If you spot any shortcomings anywhere, let us know in the comments," said Gupta.

हीट वेव का सबसे ज्यादा असर उस श्रमिक पर पड़ता है, जो भरी दोपहरी में काम करता है।



🔹श्रमिकों के लिए 1 से 4 बजे तक रेस्ट जरूरी है।



🔹बसों और बस स्टॉप पर पानी और ओआरएस की व्यवस्था की जा रही है।



🔹 अस्पतालों और स्कूलों में भी पूरी तैयारी है।



आप अपना ध्यान रखें, अपनों का भी… pic.twitter.com/3x6W0HHU8A — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) May 2, 2026

On Friday, Transport minister Pankaj Singh said that drinking water arrangements have been made in 3,000 DTC buses across city.

In line with the Delhi Heatwave Action Plan, Singh took part in launch of 'Jaldoot' initiative of the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

ALSO READ: TCS Conversion Case: Setback To Nida Khan, Nashik Court Denies Pre-Arrest Bail

"DTC has deployed 'Jaldoots' at 23 major bus terminals across Delhi to provide free drinking water to passengers and commuters," Singh said.

Meanwhile, the national capital experienced an increase in both maximum and minimum temperatures on Saturday morning, two days after a spell of light to moderate rain lowered the temperature.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for the next two days, warning residents of potential rain and thunderstorms.

The yellow alert for the next two days indicates possible weather disturbances.

"An IMD official stated, "A spell of very light to light rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds of 30-40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h, is likely to occur on Sunday." Similar conditions may persist into Monday.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.