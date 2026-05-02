Inter Miami vs Orlando City Live Streaming: Lionel Messi Targets First Home Win At Nu Stadium

Inter Miami have been in top-form this season, Lionel Messi's team are on a nine-match unbeaten run and sit second in the Eastern Conference standings, however, the team is still awaiting a first home win at their newly inaugurated Nu Stadium. They'll be hoping that changes when state-rivals Orlando City visit their new home in a high-stakes MLS Florida Derby.

Messi's team moved into the Nu Stadium on April 4, but have only managed a string of three draws, the latest a 1-1 result against the New England Revolution on April 25. Carles Gil put the visitors ahead in that game with an early strike in the 5th minute. However, Argentine striker Germán Berterame managed to find an equaliser in the 79th minute to rescue a draw.

The draw was also the first time Inter Miami dropped points under Ángel Guillermo Hoyos who took over from Javier Mascherano last month. Hoyos started his tenure with two away wins before being held to a draw at home.

Orlando City meanwhile have endured a difficult start to the season and are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference. Defensive inconsistencies have hurt their campaign, having conceded a league-high 29 goals so far.

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Their last result in the MLS underlined that fragility. City came back from a goal down to lead 2-1 against DC United in the 67th minute, but couldn't hold on as they conceded two late goals to lose 3-2.

However, Martin Perelman's team picked up some momentum on April 30, beating New England 4-3 in the Round of 16 of the U.S. Open Cup.

Perelman, who was the team's assistant coach, took over as interim coach on March 11 after Oscar Pareja left the club following seven seasons in charge. The Argentine will hope the flashes of attacking brilliance that his team showed in the win against New England continue as they aim to revive their playoff push and claim Florida Derby bragging rights.

The last time these two sides faced each other was on March 1 in Orlando. Orlando raced to a 2-0 lead at halftime, but Mascherano made a halftime adjustment, introducing Mateo Silvetti into the attack, and the team rallied to win 4-2. Silvetti scored early in the second half, before Messi slotted home the equalizer.

Telasco Segovia made it 3-2 in the 85th minute before Messi scored just before the final whistle to seal his brace.

Players To Watch

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami): Messi remains the central attacking force for Inter Miami, leading the team with seven goals in nine MLS appearances this season. In the reverse fixture, the Argentine also scored twice in a 4-2 win over Orlando.

Martín Ojeda (Orlando City): Ojeda has been Orlando's most consistent attacking outlet, contributing four goals in 10 league appearances. The Argentine has been the team's most creative outlet and will be central to Orlando's hopes of breaking down Miami's defence.

Venue And Match Timing

The Inter Miami vs Orlando City MLS match is scheduled to be played at Nu Stadium in Miami, Florida, from 4:45 AM IST on Sunday, May 3.

Predicted Lineups

Inter Miami CF (3-4-3): Dayne St. Clair; Micael dos Santos Silva, Maximiliano Falcón, Ian Fray; Tadeo Allende, Santiago Morales, Rodrigo De Paul, Facundo Mura; Lionel Messi, Telasco Segovia; Luis Suárez.

Orlando City SC (5-3-2): Maxime Crépeau; Griffin Dorsey, Iago Teodoro, Robin Jansson, Adrián Marín; Wilder Cartagena, Braian Ojeda; Luis Otávio, Tyrese Spicer; Martín Ojeda, Justin Ellis.

How To Watch Live Telecast

The match will not be broadcast live in India.

How To Watch Live Streaming

The match will be available for live streaming globally on Apple TV via the MLS Season Pass.

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