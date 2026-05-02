Glory X Reviews: Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, Suvinder Vicky's Boxing Thriller On Netflix Packs Powerful Punches

Netflix's latest series, Glory, which premiered on May 1, 2026, has quickly become a talking point among audiences. The seven-episode Hindi thriller, set against the raw backdrop of the boxing culture, blends family drama, revenge, and murder mystery.

Within a day of its release, the internet has started discussing the concept of brotherhood, sacrifice, and masculinity in the gritty thriller drama with intense boxing sequences. Here are a few X reviews on Glory, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

A viewer called the series a 'banger' and wrote, "What A Absolute Banger #Glory. Terrific Actors ????Brilliant Script ???? Fast Paced ????‍♀️ Great Production ???? Director To Watch Out ✨"

Another user praised the lead actors and wrote, "Glory is a fantastic addition to web series on netflix india...superb acting ...pulkit samrat and deb are first rate here...a complete binge watch...well done to the whole team...raw and rustic..."

Glory is a fantastic addition to web series on netflix india...superb acting ...pulkit samrat and deb are first rate here...a complete binge watch...well done to the whole team...raw and rustic... — vinay damani (@vinaydamnit) May 1, 2026

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Adding on to the praise, a user shared, "I have just finished watching Glory, the sports thriller drama. I must say, I like it. As usual, Divyenndu did a skillful job."

I have just finished watching Glory, the sports thriller drama. I must say, I like it. As usual

Divyenndu did a skillful job.#Glory #Netflix #Divyenndu — Ostrich Eggs (@eggs_eggs2) May 1, 2026

"An engaging affair," wrote a user while commenting, "Karan Anshuman is a talented director and he proves it with Glory. The writing has minor flaws, but it keeps you hooked till the end. The performances are really good."

#GloryReview

Karan Anshuman is a talented director and he proves it with Glory.

The writing has minor flaws, but it keeps you hooked till the end.

The performances are really good.

Divyendu has mastered these types of roles, Suvinder Vicky is too good, and Pulkit Samrat (please… — AV7 (@AvighnaBanerjee) May 1, 2026

"Really loved your performance in Glory, Jannat ❤️ Keep shining! Your acting felt real, and i could feel the pain. Upward and onward✨," shared a user on Jannat Zubair's on-screen presence in the series.

Really loved your performance in Glory, Jannat ❤️ Keep shining! Your acting felt real, and i could feel the pain. Upward and onward✨



Please take up more acting roles and reality shows, we really miss you ???? @jannatzubair29 @NetflixIndia #jannatzubair #Glory #Gudiya #netflix pic.twitter.com/XStg1IvCkV — Janvi (@janvi03dev) May 1, 2026

A user shared, " They were very well made, with great performances and a world which sucks you in and doesn't let you leave. And the punches keep flowing thick and fast, superb watch."

#Glory is streaming on @NetflixIndia and had the privilege of watching the first 2 eps last night at a screening. They were very well made, with great performances and a world which sucks you in and doesn't let you leave. And the punches keep flowing thick and fast, superb watch. — Alekh Sangal (@alekhsangal) May 1, 2026

While not everyone loved the series, there were viewers who commented, "@NetflixIndia, I request Netflix with folded hands not to make its second season. #Glory"

@NetflixIndia I request Netflix with folded hands not to make its second season. #Glory pic.twitter.com/0k3uuEDrY3 — DEVIL (@VishalR19893537) May 1, 2026

"It feels a bit dragged out in 2-3 episodes, but later the show completely changes its plot, the way the story is connected is explained really well," wrote another user on X.

Overall, for now, Glory offers a gritty ride that has put Netflix India back in the conversation. While some viewers felt that a few episodes dragged and the finale felt flat, many others have praised the actors for their strong performances.

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About The Series

The series stars Divyenndu, Pulkit Samrat, and Suvinder Vicky in lead roles, along with Jannat Zubair, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, and Sikandar Kher. It is directed by Karan Anshuman and Kanishk Varma, and created by Karan Anshuman and Karmanya Ahuja.

Set in a small-town boxing hub in Haryana, Glory follows two estranged brothers who return home after a brutal attack that leaves a promising boxing star dead. The series blends intense boxing drama with revenge, moral dilemmas, and a murder mystery.

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