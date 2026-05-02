Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar's Film Holds Steady — Mints This Amount

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has concluded its second week at the box office while achieving a major milestone of Rs 200 crore. After a decent week, the film is now headed towards its third weekend, aiming to boost the total collections.

Bhooth Bangla - Box Office Collection Day 16

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, Bhooth Bangla has collected Rs 1.42 crore across 2,441 shows, on Day 16. With the figures still coming in, the total India net collections of the film are currently valued at Rs 134.07 crore. Meanwhile, the total gross collections of India are reported as Rs 159.23 crore.

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Occupancy - Day 16

Bhooth Bangla recorded an overall occupancy of just 17.88% on Day 16. The morning shows stood at 9.17%, while the afternoon surged to 26.58%. However, evening and night occupancy figures are yet to be updated. These numbers are subject to change as the day progresses.

Occupancy In Major Regions

On Day 16, Bhooth Bangla continued to see low occupancy rates across major markets. The National Capital Region led with 295 shows at 16.5% occupancy, followed by Mumbai with 125 shows at 22.5%. Pune registered 70 shows at an impressive 38%, while Bengaluru recorded 42 shows at 41%. Other major regions like Surat and Kolkata reported single-digit occupancy despite decent show counts, indicating a drop in audience interest during the third week.

Box Office Journey So Far

Bhooth Bangla had a decent earning on April 16, collecting Rs 3.75 crore. The film witnessed a strong theatrical push from April 17, opening with a solid Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1. The film posted a strong opening weekend, collecting Rs 19 crore on Saturday and Rs 23 crore on Sunday. However, the film witnessed a sharp drop from Monday, earning just Rs 6.75 crore on the first Monday.

Despite moderate weekday collections, it managed to close Week 1 with a respectable amount of Rs 84.40 crore.

The second weekend showed some recovery with Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday. However, the usual weekday decline continued, and the film added Rs 43.75 crore in Week 2.

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Week 3 started with the third Friday, collecting Rs 4.50 crore, marking a slight jump from the previous day's collections. The film is now expected to boost its total collections over the weekend.

However, with fresh releases like Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, Junaid-Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, and Dhanush's Kara, Bhooth Bangla is expected to face competition over the upcoming weeks.

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