Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 44: Ranveer Singh's Spy Thriller Sees Big Drop In Number Of Shows

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge has now entered its seventh week at the box office. After having a phenomenal theatrical run, Ranveer Singh's spy thriller is now gradually slowing down with reduced shows across the country.

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge - Box Office Collection Day 44

As per Sacnilk, on Day 44, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs 0.81 crore across 521 shows so far. With the day yet to mark its end, the total India net collections now stand at Rs 1,135.85 crore. Meanwhile, the total gross collections of India are valued at Rs 1,359.46 crore.

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Occupancy - Day 44

With a major drop in number of shows compared to previous days, the film has marked the final stretch of its theatrical run. In Hindi, the overall occupancy was reported as an impressive 39.35%. The day started with 25.08% occupancy in morning shows, which jumped to 48.15% in the afternoon. With evening and night shows still to come, these figures are expected to climb even higher by the end of the day.

Region-Wise Performance

The National Capital Region (NCR), currently hosting only 76 shows, reported 28.5% occupancy. Likewise, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai, with only a limited number of shows, have contributed significantly to the overall occupancy of Day 44.

Box Office Journey So Far

The film opened with Rs 43 crore in previews and Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1. It created history during the opening weekend, with Day 4 bringing in Rs 114.85 crore and occupancy hitting 76.1%. With enormous figures throughout the first week, Week 1 collections wrapped up at Rs 674.17 crore.

While collections and occupancy rates saw a gradual dip in the weeks that followed, the film continued to post huge weekly totals. These strong numbers are expected considering a high-budget production.

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Weekly Collections:

Week 1: Rs 674.17 crore

Week 2: Rs 263.65 crore

Week 3: Rs 110.60 crore

Week 4: Rs 54.70 crore

Week 5: Rs 19.52 crore

Week 6: Rs 12.40 crore

The first instalment, released in December 2025, collected around Rs 1300 crore worldwide. The sequel, released on March 19, 2026, outshone and collected about Rs 1783 crore globally, cementing its name among the highest grossing Indian films ever.

The decrease in the number of shows is expected as the film enters its seventh week, with audience attention shifting towards new major releases like Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji, Junaid-Sai Pallavi's Ek Din, and other Hollywood releases like The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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