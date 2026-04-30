Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Achieves Major Milestone, Crosses Rs 200-Crore Mark

Akshay Kumar's horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has crossed the Rs 200-crore-mark worldwide, becoming one of the successful releases of 2026.

The Priyadarshan-directed film, which released in theatres on April 17, with paid previews starting from 9 p.m. on April 16, has maintained a steady run at the box office even in its second week.

Bhooth Bangla Achieves Major Milestone

According to early estimates, Bhooth Bangla has crossed Rs 200 crore in worldwide gross collections. The film has collected over Rs 124 crore net in India, with the India gross standing at around Rs 148 crore. The remaining gross amount has come from strong overseas performance.

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Strong Audience Pull

Bhooth Bangla enjoyed a strong opening weekend, collecting around Rs 96 crore worldwide, out of which Rs 69.5-crore gross was collected domestically, reports Sacnilk. The film crossed the Rs 100-crore-worldwide mark on its fourth day of the theatrical run and concluded the first week with a solid Rs 136 crore gross worldwide. Over Rs 100-crore gross was collected in India alone.

Despite facing a weekday dip, the second weekend boosted the collections further by adding Rs 34.5 crore to the total. On the global front, the second weekend contributed about Rs 47 crore. By the end of its second weekend (Day 10), the film had accumulated Rs 183 crore globally. It eventually crossed the Rs 200-crore mark on its 14th day, marking its name as a certified box office winner.

Key Factors

Some of the key factors that helped Bhooth Bangla achieve the milestone include positive word-of-mouth, a perfect blend of laughs and scares, and being a targeted mass entertainer. Moreover, the strong marketing and pre-release hype of the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan has pulled the audience back to theatres.

Akshay Kumar's 12th Rs 200 Crore Club Entry

While the milestone is being celebrated as a success for the film, this achievement also marks a personal milestone for the lead actor, Akshay Kumar. Performing across various genres and delivering successful hits, Akshay Kumar keeps proving his versatility and success as an actor.

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With Bhooth Bangla being the 12th film to achieve the milestone of Rs 200 crore, the Khiladi actor has already marked the horror-comedy a box office success.

Here's the list of Akshay Kumar's 12 films that crossed Rs 200 crore.

2.0 Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Good Newwz Housefull 4 Sooryavanshi Mission Mangal Housefull 5 Airlift OMG 2 Rustom Kesari Bhooth Bangla

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