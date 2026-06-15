Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu OTT Releases This Week: Drishyam 3, Kenatha Kanom, Save The Tigers 3

The third week of June brings an exciting mix of Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu releases to streaming platforms. From Mohanlal's much-awaited Drishyam 3 to Yogi Babu's village drama Kenatha Kanom and the return of popular Telugu web series Save The Tigers, here's a look at the biggest South OTT releases arriving between June 15 and June 21.

Kenatha Kanom (JioHotstar)

Directed by Suresh Sangaiah, the Tamil drama stars Yogi Babu, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar, Raichal Rabecca Philip and George Maryan. Set in a drought-hit village, the story follows residents searching for a mysteriously vanished ancient well, uncovering a larger conspiracy involving water scarcity, local politics and hidden interests.

Streaming from June 16

Drishyam 3 (Prime Video)

Starring Mohanlal, the Malayalam crime thriller revisits Georgekutty's world as he continues protecting his family while carrying the burden of secrets that refuse to stay buried. The film marks the latest chapter in one of Indian cinema's most successful thriller franchises.

Streaming from June 18

Save The Tigers Season 3 (JioHotstar)

The Telugu comedy-drama returns with Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Abhinav Gomatam and Krishna Chaitanya. This season follows three frustrated husbands who find themselves living alternate versions of their dream lives, only to discover that perfection comes with unexpected consequences.

Streaming from June 19

Aashaan (Sun NXT)

Directed by Johnpaul George, the Malayalam comedy-drama stars Indrans and Joemon Jyothir. The film follows aspiring cinema enthusiasts chasing their dreams and overcoming obstacles along the way.

Streaming from June 19

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Gu (ManoramaMAX)

Written and directed by Manu Radhakrishnan, the Malayalam psycho-emotional horror fantasy stars Saiju Kurup and Deva Nandha. The film follows a series of mysterious events linked to an ancestral home hiding dark secrets, blending folklore, suspense and supernatural elements.

Streaming from June 19

M4M – Motive For Murder (Lionsgate Play)

Set in Hyderabad, the Telugu thriller follows ACP Krishna and journalist Radha as they investigate a serial killer who recreates famous paintings using murder victims. As the body count rises, the duo races to stop the killer before another crime scene is staged.

Streaming from June 19

Athiradi (SonyLIV)

Starring Tovino Thomas and Basil Joseph, the Malayalam comedy-drama is set against a college backdrop and follows a group of youngsters navigating friendship, ambition and campus life. The film arrives on OTT after a successful theatrical run.

Streaming from June 19

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