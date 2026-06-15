Peddi Weekend Box Office Collections: Ram Charan Starrer Registers Strong Growth, Mints This Amount

Ram Charan's Peddi continued its successful run at the box office in its second weekend, achieving two major milestones within two days.

The film crossed the Rs 200 crore net mark in India on Day 10 and went past Rs 300 crore worldwide by the end of Day 11, as per Sacnilk.

Peddi collected Rs 8.10 crore net in India on Day 10 (Saturday), registering a 57.3% jump from Day 9's Rs 5.15 crore. The film's total India net collection reached Rs 206.80 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 245.53 crore.

The momentum continued on Day 11 (Sunday), with the film earning Rs 9.20 crore net, a further 13.6% increase over Saturday. This pushed its total India net collection to Rs 216 crore and its India gross collection to Rs 256.23 crore.

First Weekend Collections

Peddi was screened in 3,962 shows nationwide on Day 10 and expanded to 4,133 shows on Day 11.

The film had wrapped up its first week with an impressive Rs 193.55 crore net collection in India. The second weekend helped the film maintain its hold at the box office, adding Rs 17.30 crore net across Saturday and Sunday alone.

Telugu Version Dominates

The Telugu version continued to contribute the bulk of the film's collections.

On Day 10, it earned Rs 7 crore net from 2,329 shows while recording 36% occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 0.90 crore from 1,390 shows with 18% occupancy. Kannada and Tamil versions added Rs 0.15 crore and Rs 0.05 crore respectively.

On Day 11, Telugu collections increased to Rs 7.80 crore from 2,436 shows, with occupancy improving to 44%. The Hindi version contributed Rs 1.20 crore from 1,430 shows and recorded 23% occupancy. Kannada and Tamil collections remained steady at Rs 0.15 crore and Rs 0.05 crore respectively.

Occupancy-Wise Performance

The film's overall occupancy rose from 28.8% on Saturday to 35.5% on Sunday.

The Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy of 40.33% on Day 10, which increased to 48.92% on Day 11. Occupancy was particularly strong in several key centres. Vizag improved from 51.8% on Saturday to 74.3% on Sunday, while Vijayawada jumped from 31.8% to 57%.

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Hyderabad also showed growth, rising from 45% to 48.5%. Kakinada increased from 41% to 65.8%, while Warangal remained strong at 56.8% on Saturday and 57.5% on Sunday. Chennai continued to perform exceptionally well, recording 68% occupancy on Day 10 and 65.8% on Day 11.

The Hindi version also saw improvement, with occupancy increasing from 24.27% on Saturday to 30.02% on Sunday.

Gross Collections

State-wise, Day 10 gross collections were led by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with Rs 7 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs 1.30 crore, Tamil Nadu with Rs 0.15 crore and the rest of India with Rs 1.10 crore, taking the day's India gross to Rs 9.55 crore.

On Day 11, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 7.75 crore gross, Karnataka Rs 1.30 crore, Tamil Nadu Rs 0.20 crore and the rest of India Rs 1.45 crore. The film's India gross for the day stood at Rs 10.70 crore.

Worldwide Collection

Overseas, Peddi collected Rs 1 crore on Day 10, taking its overseas total to Rs 51 crore and its worldwide gross collection to Rs 296.53 crore.

The film added another Rs 0.75 crore overseas on Day 11, pushing its international total to Rs 51.75 crore. As a result, Peddi crossed the Rs 300 crore milestone globally, with its worldwide gross collection reaching Rs 307.98 crore by the end of its second Sunday.

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