Bigg Boss 20 Contestants: From Ridhima Gupta To Faisal Shaikh, What We Know About The Rumoured Line-Up

With Bigg Boss gearing up for its milestone 20th season, speculation about who will enter the famous house is growing by the day. From former contestants to popular television stars and digital creators, several names are being discussed online.

Reports indicate that the casting process is currently underway, while Salman Khan is expected to return as host. Bigg Boss 19 was won by Gaurav Khanna, with Farrhana Bhatt securing second place.

Old Vs New Theme?

One of the biggest rumours surrounding the new season is that it may feature an "old versus new" format. If the reports are true, viewers could see former contestants competing alongside fresh entrants.

Among the names frequently being discussed are former Bigg Boss contestants Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. However, neither the channel nor the contestants have confirmed their participation.

New Faces Linked To The Show

Apart from former housemates, several television personalities and digital creators are reportedly being considered for the season.

Names that have surfaced in media reports include Ridhima Gupta, popularly known as Redheema, along with Bhagirath Bhatt, Ruru Thakur, Arbaz Patel and Bhavya Singh. Social media personality Gullu, whose real name is Tushar Karwar, has also been linked to the show.

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Meanwhile, influencer and entrepreneur Tarun Raj Arora has emerged as another name generating discussion among fans, although his participation remains unconfirmed.

Several well-known social media stars are also being discussed as potential contestants. Among them are Mr. Faisu (Faisal Shaikh), Anjali Arora, Jannat Zubair, Elvish Yadav, Anwez Darbar and Uorfi Javed.

Reports suggest that the makers are keen to attract younger audiences by including contestants from the digital entertainment space, OTT shows and social media platforms.

Redheema Drops A Hint?

Adding fuel to the speculation, actress Ridhima Gupta recently responded to a fan's question about joining Bigg Boss. During an Instagram "Ask Me Anything" session, a fan asked her, "Bigg Boss me kab aaoge aap?"

She replied, "On the way hu", followed by a smiling emoji, sparking fresh rumours about her possible entry into the house.

When Will Bigg Boss 20 Begin?

While the makers have not announced an official premiere date, several reports suggest that filming could begin in late August or September. Other reports claim Salman Khan may start shooting around September 21 after completing a major portion of his upcoming action film.

For now, all contestant names remain speculative. The official lineup is expected to be revealed closer to the launch of Bigg Boss 20th edition.

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