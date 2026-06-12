Salman Khan Moves Delhi High Court Against Kala Hiran: Report

Actor Salman Khan has approached the Delhi High Court against the upcoming film Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy, alleging that it uses his identity and public image without permission.

According to a report in India Today, the actor has sought an immediate stay on the film's production, promotion, release, streaming and circulation of related promotional material. The court is expected to hear his plea for interim relief.

What The Petition Says?

In his plea, Khan has alleged that the film draws heavily from the 1998 blackbuck poaching case linked to him and uses elements that make the connection obvious to the public. The actor has also claimed that the makers used a lookalike wearing his signature bracelet and promoted the project in a way that commercially benefits from his name and image.

Khan has reportedly argued that the film could affect ongoing legal proceedings and cause damage to his reputation and goodwill. The petition names producer Amit Jani, Jani Firefox Films, Akshay Pandey and others as respondents.

Before moving the court, Khan's legal team had sent a notice to the makers of Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy. The notice demanded that the film's release be halted and that all promotional material linked to the project be removed. The legal team had also warned of further action if the demands were not met.

Producer Amit Jani Defends

Producer Amit Jani has denied the allegations and said the film is not based on Salman Khan.

ALSO READ: 'Yes, I Am Married': Actor Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Badshah, Shares Couple Photo

Responding to the notice earlier this month, Jani told India Today that the filmmakers had relied only on information available in the public domain. He said the story primarily focuses on the Bishnoi community and its efforts to protect wildlife.

Calling the legal notice "unnecessary", he said, "It is not a biopic on Salman Khan." Jani also expressed surprise over the notice, stating that only a poster had been released at the time and that the teaser was scheduled to arrive on June 20.

About The Film

Kala Hiran: Battle for Legacy is directed by Bharat S. Shrinate and produced by Amit Jani under Firefox Media Private Limited. The makers have described it as a suspense-action drama inspired by real-life events and legal battles.

With Salman Khan now seeking court intervention, the future of the film's release could depend on the outcome of the proceedings before the Delhi High Court.

ALSO READ: 'Lahore 1947' Now 'Batwara 1947': Sunny Deol Unveils New Title, Release Date

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.