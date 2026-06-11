'Yes, I Am Married': Actor Isha Rikhi Confirms Marriage To Badshah, Shares Couple Photo

After keeping fans guessing for months, Punjabi actor Isha Rikhi has finally addressed the rumours about her relationship with Badshah.

Responding to curious fans on Instagram, Isha revealed that she is married to the rapper, ending speculation sparked by viral wedding photos earlier this year.

A Fan Question Led To The Reveal

The actress recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session, where followers repeatedly brought up the same topic: her rumoured marriage to Badshah.

Rather than avoiding the questions, Isha decided to address them directly. Sharing a screenshot of one fan's query, she wrote, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions. 'Are you married?' 'Are you married to Badshah?' 'Why don't you follow each other?' 'Why don't you post pictures together?'"

She then ended months of speculation with a simple response: "Yes, I am married."

Isha Rikhi responds to fan query

Photo Credit: Isha Rikhi/Instagram

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Isha Teases Badshah Over Fan Queries

Fans were equally curious about why the couple does not follow each other on Instagram.

Responding in a light-hearted manner, she wrote, "Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of you an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience."

Isha also addressed questions about not posting pictures with Badshah by sharing a photograph of the couple together.

Isha Rikhi shares image

Photo Credit: Isha Rikhi/Instagram

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How The Rumours Started?

Talk of a possible wedding first surfaced in March after Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, uploaded photographs and videos from what appeared to be a private wedding ceremony.

The images spread rapidly across social media, showing the couple participating in traditional rituals. However, neither Isha nor Badshah commented on the reports, allowing the rumours to continue for months.

More recently, Badshah reignited curiosity when he posted romantic photographs with an unidentified woman and captioned them, "The universe has a strange way of putting people in your life."

About Isha And Badshah

Isha began her acting career with the Punjabi film Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013 and has since appeared in films including Happy Go Lucky, Ardaas, What the Jatt and Nawabzaade.

Badshah was previously married to Jasmine Masih. The former couple married in 2012 and separated in 2020. They share a daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

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