Canara Bank Q1 Results: Time, Dividend News, Earnings Call Schedule, Key Things To Watch

Canara Bank will announce its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, on Monday. Investors will closely watch the public sector lender's loan growth, margins, asset quality and management commentary.

The bank's gross and net non-performing asset (GNPA and NNPA) ratios, along with slippage trends, will again be closely watched in the June quarter.

Here's everything you need to know about Canara Bank's Q1 FY27 schedule.

Canara Bank Q1 Results: Time, Will Dividend Be Announced?

In an exchange filing dated July 20, Canara Bank has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Monday, July 27, 2026, at the bank's head office in Bengaluru, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the bank for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The bank has not announced any proposal to consider an interim dividend.

Canara Bank Q1 Results: What To Watch For

Investors will be watching these key metrics when Canara Bank reports its June quarter earnings:

Net Interest Income (NII)

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Loan & Deposit Growth

Asset Quality

Profitability

Capital Position

Management Guidance

Canara Bank Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The bank further informed the stock exchanges that it shall conduct the earnings/conference call with analysts and investors on Monday, July 27, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. to discuss the Q1 FY27 performance of the bank.

Canara Bank Share Price Performance

Shares of Canara Bank slipped 0.20% over the last five trading sessions. Over the past month, the stock declined 3.69%, while it fell 19.30% in the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, the stock is down 18.94%. However, it has gained 15.81% over the past year.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 162.89 on the NSE on Feb. 26, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 103.55 on Aug. 29, 2025.

Canara Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In view of the aforesaid results, the trading window to deal in shares of the bank shall remain closed from July 1, 2026 till July 29, 2026 for designated persons.

Canara Bank Q4 FY26 Results Highlights

Canara Bank reported a 9.9% decline in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 4,506 crore, while net interest income rose 3.9 percent to Rs 9,808 crore year-on-year.

Operating profit declined 18.4% to Rs 6,757 crore as against Rs 8,284 crore. The provisions stood at Rs 992 crore, lower than Rs 1,832 crore in the year-ago period and also down sharply from Rs 2,414 crore on a sequential basis.

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