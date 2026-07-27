Sapphire Foods Share Price Jumps 6% As KFC India Operator Swings To Profit: Should You Buy?

Small-Cap Stock Under Rs 200: Shares of Sapphire Foods India Ltd. jumped over 65 on Monday, July 27, after the restaurant chain operator swung to profit in the April-June quarter of fiscal 2026-27 (Q1FY27). The Pizza Hut and KFC India operator reported strong earnings in the first quarter of current fiscal as fast-food restaurants lured more consumers with discounts. Sapphire Foods India, which is a franchisee for US-based Yum Brands, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.04 crore in the June quarter on Friday, compared to a consolidated net loss of Rs 1.8 crore in the year-ago period.

On Monday, shares of the small-cap stock priced under Rs 200 opened at Rs 181 against a previous close of Rs 179.12 and jumped over 6% to hit an intraday high of Rs 191.90 apiece on the NSE. The stock last traded 2.625 higher at Rs 183.81 apiece on the NSE. This compares to a 0.76% rise in the Nifty 50 benchmark. The stock is down 30% on a year-to-date basis and 45% in the last one year. The company commands a market cap of Rs 5,955.23 crore, as per stock exchange data.

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Large restaurant chains have launched items at lower prices and offered discounts as they face increasing competition from newer rivals such as California Burrito, Wow Momo and Blue Tokai Coffee. KFC promoted its Chicken Krisper Meal - comprising a burger, fries and a Pepsi - for Rs 99, down from Rs 237, while Pizza Hut offered a four-course meal at the same price. Revenue from operations rose 15% to Rs 891 crore, marking its fastest growth in nearly three years.

Same-store sales, a key metric measuring growth at mature stores, climbed 5% at Sapphire's KFC restaurants in India. The same metric rose 1% for Pizza Hut India locations, the first growth after five quarters. Total expenses rose 12% to Rs 880 crores in part due to high energy costs. Sapphire and larger peer Devyani International, which also runs KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, said in January they would merge in a $934-million deal, creating a franchisee with more than 3,000 locations.

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