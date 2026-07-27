MHADA's Big Move On Housing For Mumbai Mill Workers, Invites Bids From Developers

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has taken a major step towards addressing the long-pending housing issue of around 1.5 lakh mill workers and their legal heirs affected by the closure of textile mills in Mumbai.

As part of the rehabilitation initiative, the Mumbai Board has invited bids from developers for housing projects across locations including Borivali, Thane, Mira-Bhayandar and Uran. The move aims to increase housing availability for eligible beneficiaries who have been waiting for allotment under the mill workers' housing scheme.

Limited Land Availability in Mumbai

The Mumbai Board has received around 2 lakh applications from mill workers and their legal heirs seeking housing benefits. However, due to the limited availability of land within Mumbai, only around 16,000–17,000 eligible workers are expected to receive homes within the city.

With the available land unable to accommodate all beneficiaries, the government is exploring housing options in areas outside Mumbai to provide homes to a larger number of eligible applicants.

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Developer Bids and Approval Process

The bids submitted by developers will undergo scrutiny, following which suitable housing projects will be shortlisted by authorities. The details of eligible bidders and selected proposals will then be shared with mill workers' unions for their review and consent.

After receiving approval from workers' representatives, the proposals will be forwarded to the Maharashtra government for final approval and further implementation.

Rehabilitation Efforts for Mill Workers

The initiative is part of the government's broader efforts to rehabilitate former textile mill workers who were affected by the closure of mills over the years. Through developer participation and expansion of housing projects beyond Mumbai's limited land area, MHADA aims to speed up the allotment process and provide residential options to thousands of pending beneficiaries.

The latest move is expected to help address the housing shortage among eligible mill workers while creating a structured pathway for future allotments under the scheme.

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