DDA Housing Scheme 2026: 25% Discount On 1,224 Flats - Allotment Process, Booking Amount & Other Details

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has launched the Karmajeevi Awaas Yojana 2026, offering a 25% discount on 1,224 newly constructed, ready-to-move freehold flats in Narela, North Delhi.

The housing project comprises 384 one-bedroom (1 BHK), 432 two-bedroom (2 BHK) and 408 three-bedroom (3 BHK) apartments located in Pocket-11, Sector A1-A4, Narela. Following the discount, prices start from Rs 33.40 lakh for 1 BHK flats, Rs 75.55 lakh for 2 BHK units and Rs 1.065 crore for 3 BHK apartments.

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Allotment Process

Registration for the scheme will begin on 24 July 2026, while bookings will open on 15 August 2026 through the DDA Awaas Portal. Flats will be allotted on a first-come, first-served (FCFS) basis, replacing the traditional lottery system. Interested applicants must complete the online registration process, select an available flat and submit the required documents and payment through the portal.

Important Dates Related to the Scheme

The timeline for the scheme begins on Friday, 24 July 2026, which marks both the release of the detailed scheme brochure on the DDA website and the official opening of registrations. The booking window is scheduled to commence on Independence Day, Saturday, 15 August 2026, starting at 12 noon. Prospective buyers will then have until Friday, 30 October 2026, at 11:59 pm to complete their transactions before the scheme officially closes.

Registration and Booking Amounts

To participate in the housing scheme, applicants must pay a non-refundable, one-time registration fee of Rs 2,500 on the DDA Awaas Portal (eservices.dda.org.in). Once registered, the initial booking amounts required to secure a flat vary by category:

3-BHK Flat: Rs 10,00,000 (Ten Lakh Only)

2-BHK Flat: Rs 4,00,000 (Four Lakh Only)

1-BHK Flat: Rs 50,000 (Fifty Thousand Only)

Location and Connectivity

Located in one of Delhi's emerging growth corridors, the project offers connectivity to the upcoming Rithala-Narela-Kundli Metro corridor, the proposed RRTS station, Urban Extension Roads, GT Karnal Road, the Narela Sports Complex and the upcoming education hub.

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DDA said Narela accounted for nearly 90 per cent of its flat sales in the first quarter of FY 2026-27, reflecting strong demand for affordable housing in the locality.

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