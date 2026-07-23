CJP Protests: Delhi Metro's These 16 Stations To Remain Closed On Thursday Till Further Orders

Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Janpath, Mandi House, ITO, Delhi Gate, Khan Market, were closed again on Thursday, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a post on social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the DMRC wrote, "Below mentioned Metro stations will be closed from 07:30 AM till further instructions. However, Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat."

The Metro stations are as follows:

Lok Kalyan Marg

Rajiv Chowk

Patel Chowk

Ramakrishna Ashram Marg

Barakhambha Road

Supreme Court

Seva Teerth

Janpath

Mandi House

Central Secretariat

ITO

Delhi Gate

Indraprastha

Khan Market

Jor Bagh

Shivaji Stadium

Several metro stations were closed on Wednesday as thousands converged in central Delhi in response to the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) call to march to Parliament over alleged examination irregularities. The closure has now extended to Thursday till further instructions.

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The Jantar Mantar area still teemed with students and other protesters. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke addressed the crowd from a tempo fitted with loudspeakers.

The CJP first organised a one-day protest at Jantar Mantar on June 6 and soon began a full-fledged sit-in with several hunger strikers.

For two days, thousands of protesters assembled near Parliament Street and marched towards Parliament, demanding accountability over alleged examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Security personnel stopped the march, leading to clashes in which baton charges were carried out to disperse the crowd.

ALSO READ: 'Students Shouldn't Be Treated Like This': Diljit Dosanjh Backs CJP Protest, Urges Authorities To Listen

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