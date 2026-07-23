The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 6: Christopher Nolan's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore India Gross

Christopher Nolan's fantasy epic The Odyssey continued its theatrical run with a predictable decline on its first Wednesday.

After showing a slight uptick on Tuesday, the film witnessed a midweek drop in collections, although it achieved a significant milestone by crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in India gross collections.

Here's the box office report:

The Odyssey collected Rs 6.50 crore on Day 6, registering a 22.2% decline from Tuesday's Rs 8.35 crore haul.

With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 84.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 100.38 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Occupancy Trend

The film played across 8,268 shows on Wednesday, down from 8,520 shows the previous day. While collections dipped in line with the weekday trend, the English version continued to drive the film's performance.

The English version contributed Rs 5.25 crore from 4,273 shows, recording an overall 60% occupancy. Audience turnout improved as the day progressed, rising from 56% in the morning to 70% during the night shows.

Among the key markets, Chennai emerged as the strongest-performing centre for the English version with 28% occupancy, followed by Kochi (19.8%) and Hyderabad (15.5%), while Ahmedabad (7.3%) registered the lowest occupancy.

The Hindi version earned Rs 0.75 crore from 2,881 shows with an overall 9% occupancy. Lucknow recorded the highest footfalls among Hindi-speaking centres, whereas Ahmedabad and Hyderabad remained on the lower side.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version collected Rs 0.30 crore from 660 shows, registering 18% occupancy, while the Tamil version added Rs 0.20 crore from 454 shows with 18% occupancy.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 17, The Odyssey opened strongly with Rs 17.40 crore on its first Friday. It maintained momentum over the weekend by collecting Rs 22 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. Collections dropped to Rs 8 crore on Monday before inching up to Rs 8.35 crore on Tuesday.

About The Odyssey

Directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey is based on Homer's legendary Greek epic and follows Odysseus as he undertakes a dangerous journey back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. Along the way, he encounters mythical beings including the Cyclops Polyphemus, the Sirens and Calypso.

The film features an ensemble cast comprising Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron and Lupita Nyong'o.

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