Jana Nayagan Ticket Row: Fans Allege Overpricing At Tamil Nadu Theatres, Demand Action

Ahead of the theatrical release of Jana Nayagan on July 23, controversy has erupted in Tamil Nadu after several moviegoers alleged that theatres were selling tickets above the government-approved rate. The issue has sparked criticism on social media, with many fans demanding action against those responsible for the alleged overcharging.

According to multiple fan claims that, in some cinemas, tickets have been sold for Rs 190, the maximum permitted price in the state, were reportedly being offered at significantly higher rates in some cinemas.

Video Shows Heated Argument at Theatre

A video shared online, reportedly from Namakkal, captured an argument between moviegoers and theatre management over the ticket prices. Fans questioned why tickets were allegedly being sold for Rs 300, while some claimed they had encountered prices of Rs 500 or even higher at other theatres.

During the exchange, theatre representatives denied deliberately inflating prices. They reportedly stated that the rates had already been fixed by the distributors before the tickets reached the theatres. The management also accused certain individuals of purchasing tickets in bulk and reselling them at prices as high as Rs 1,000.

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Surpasses Rs 21 Crore With Block Seats

Fans Seek Strict Action

The controversy quickly spread across X, where several users appealed for strict action. One fan claimed that a ticket with an original price of Rs 150 was allegedly being sold for Rs 500, urging the authorities to investigate the matter.

Another social media user suggested reporting the issue directly to the Chief Minister's Office, arguing that if such practices could happen during the release of a high-profile film, similar irregularities might occur elsewhere as well. Some users also alleged that first-day-first-show tickets at a theatre in Thanjavur had been sold for around Rs 700.

About the Film

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju and Bobby Deol as the leads. This film is an official remake of director Anil Ravipudi's 2023 Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari, featuring Balakrishna, Sreeleela, Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal. The film is set to release in theatres on July 23.

ALSO READ | Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore With Block Seats; Tamil Nadu Leads

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