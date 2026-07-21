Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 15 Crore With Block Seats

With just days left for its theatrical release, actor Vijay's Jana Nayagan has generated massive excitement among moviegoers, particularly in Tamil-speaking regions.

The film has already witnessed a strong response in advance bookings, with several centres reporting fast-filling shows and high occupancy, indicating that the H Vinoth directorial is heading towards a promising opening.

Overall Advance Booking

Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 10.45 crore in advance bookings excluding block seats, with 4,29,869 tickets sold across 5,751 shows. Including block seats, the advance booking gross rises to Rs 15.18 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The Tamil version accounts for almost the entire business, contributing Rs 10.32 crore through 4,21,461 tickets sold across 5,205 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 229. The Telugu version has generated Rs 12.24 lakh from 8,327 tickets across 413 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 147. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has collected Rs 30,320 by selling 81 tickets across 133 shows, with an average ticket price of Rs 203.

State-Wise Advance Booking: Tamil Nadu Leads

According to Sacnilk, Tamil Nadu has taken a commanding lead in advance bookings, grossing Rs 5.37 crore with 47% real occupancy across 1,767 shows. The state also has 666 almost full and 263 filling fast shows, making it the film's strongest market ahead of release.

Outside Tamil Nadu, Karnataka has also delivered an impressive response, grossing 4.92 crore with 18% occupancy, 76 almost full shows and 75 filling fast screens. Kerala follows with 1.01 crore and 13% occupancy, supported by 93 almost full and 58 filling fast shows. Advance bookings in Maharashtra and Telangana have been steady, while collections from most northern states remain comparatively modest at this stage.

Interestingly, although it has only a handful of screenings, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has recorded the highest real occupancy at 53%, the best among all states listed in the report.

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City-Wise Advance Booking​

The strongest response among major centres has come from Chennai, where the Tamil version has contributed 1.86 crore from 242 shows and recorded an impressive 83% real occupancy. Other cities posting excellent demand include Pondicherry (80%), Coimbatore (66%), Trichy (61%), Vellore (60%), Salem (39%), and Madurai (25%).

While Chennai dominates in occupancy, Bengaluru has emerged as one of the biggest revenue-generating markets outside Tamil Nadu, contributing Rs 3.25 crore from 577 shows. In Kerala, advance bookings have been encouraging across Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode.

For the Telugu version, Hyderabad remains the strongest market, followed by Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. Meanwhile, the Hindi version has witnessed only limited traction across the few centres where bookings have opened.

With advance bookings already gathering momentum across key southern markets, Jana Nayagan is now gearing up for what could be one of the biggest openings of Vijay's career.

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