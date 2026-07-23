Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 13: Ajay Devgn's Film Sees Midweek Dip, Check Earnings

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 witnessed the expected weekday slowdown at the Indian box office on Day 13.

After registering a healthy jump on Tuesday, the comedy entertainer saw collections decline on second Wednesday, though it continued to maintain a steady run..

Here's the box office report:

The film collected Rs 2.75 crore on Day 13, registering a 31.3% drop from Tuesday's Rs 4 crore collection. With this, Dhamaal 4 has earned Rs 134.50 crore net and Rs 160.02 crore gross in India, according to Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film added Rs 0.30 crore on Wednesday, taking its overseas gross to Rs 22.60 crore. Its worldwide gross has now reached Rs 182.62 crore.

Occupancy Trend

The film played across 8,357 shows on Wednesday, down slightly from 8,533 shows on Tuesday. The Hindi version recorded an overall 9.54% occupancy, with audience turnout improving from 5% in the morning to 11.23% during the night shows.

Among the major centres, Chennai recorded the highest occupancy at 17.3%, followed by Jaipur at 12.5% and Bengaluru at 12%. Surat registered the lowest occupancy at 3.8%.

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Box Office Journey So Far

Released on July 10, Dhamaal 4 opened with Rs 14 crore, followed by Rs 22.50 crore on July 11 and Rs 28.50 crore on July 12, giving the film a strong opening weekend.

Collections stood at Rs 8.75 crore on July 13, Rs 9.50 crore on July 14, Rs 6.75 crore on July 15 and Rs 6 crore on July 16, taking its first-week total to Rs 96 crore.

In the second week, the comedy collected Rs 5.50 crore on July 17, Rs 10.25 crore on July 18, Rs 12.75 crore on July 19, Rs 3.25 crore on July 20, Rs 4 crore on July 21, and Rs 2.75 crore on July 22.

About Dhamaal 4

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 is the latest installment in the popular comedy franchise. The film features Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Esha Gupta in key roles.

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