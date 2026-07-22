Ashneer Grover Biopic: Aamir Khan Exits Over Creative Differences, Says Report

The upcoming biopic on entrepreneur Ashneer Grover has reportedly undergone a major change. Aamir Khan, who was earlier expected to play the lead, has reportedly exited the project due to creative differences with debutant director Rahul Mody.

Why Aamir Khan Left Biopic?

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Aamir was enthusiastic about the project and had spent time developing the script before the two sides parted ways.

"Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups, and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways," the source said.

Despite Aamir's reported exit, the project is moving ahead.

"The real-life couple is now looking to recast the film, and get a relatively younger name to play the part of Ashneer Grover. The conversations are on with two-three top names, and the cast is expected to be locked soon," the source added.

All About The Biopic

The film is expected to tell the story of Ashneer Grover's rise as the co-founder of BharatPe and his popularity as a judge on the first season of Shark Tank India. It is also likely to cover the controversies that followed, including his exit from BharatPe in 2022.

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Grover became widely known for his blunt style and his viral catchphrase, "doglapan," which later became the title of his book, Doglapan: The Hard Truth About Life and Start-Ups.

Shraddha Kapoor is expected to play Ashneer Grover's wife, Madhuri Jain Grover. She is also reportedly producing the film along with a leading studio.

Actor Imran Khan was also linked to the project at one point. However, he dismissed the reports in an interview with HT City, saying, "I have not even heard of this project. This is not true."

The biopic was expected to begin filming in March 2027 after Aamir completed work on Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming period drama.

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