Pharma Tariff Panic? Granules India Doesn't See A Major Threat Yet

Granules India is not losing sleep over the possibility of fresh US tariffs on pharmaceutical imports, with the company saying it does not expect any major disruption even if the proposal gathers momentum.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Priyanka Chigurupati, executive director at Granules India, said the company is "not too concerned" about the proposed pharma tariffs and does not expect costs in the US to rise by 20-70%. She also said the company does not believe the proposed tariffs will ultimately be implemented.

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Granules India currently has three manufacturing facilities in the US. Chigurupati said the company works with clients that prioritise supply security and will aim to absorb any price increases in the US, if required.

On the business front, Chigurupati said Granules India is moving "heavily" towards complex generics, with their contribution to the company's business expected to increase over time.

The company is also gearing up for nine more product launches, subject to receiving approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration.

Commenting on the broader market, Chigurupati said the business-to-consumer segment is witnessing a cyclical phase, while adding that Granules India remains well-positioned across its branded business and other generics portfolio.

She, however, acknowledged that the company expects to face some roadblocks due to elevated input costs. Chigurupati also said the US may consider levies on Indian unbranded generic medicines.

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