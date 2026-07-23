Delta Corp Moves Supreme Court Against Bombay High Court Order On Hotel Gaming Licence

Delta Corp Ltd. has approached the Supreme Court against a Bombay High Court order that dismissed its petition seeking a licence to install games of electronic amusement and slot machines at the Deltin Hotel.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said, "The Company has filed a Special Leave Petition before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India against the HC Order on July 22, 2026."

The company filed a Special Leave Petition on July 22 against the Bombay High Court's April 29 order, which dismissed Writ Petition No. 317 of 2019. The petition had sought a direction to grant a licence under Section 13A of the Goa, Daman and Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976.

The latest filing marks the next stage in Delta Corp's legal challenge after the High Court declined to grant the relief sought by the company. The outcome of the Supreme Court proceedings will determine whether the company can pursue its bid to obtain the licence for the Deltin Hotel.

The Bombay High Court, in its April 29 judgment, dismissed Delta Corp's writ petition, which sought a direction to the authorities to issue a licence for installing games of electronic amusement and slot machines at the Deltin Hotel.

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