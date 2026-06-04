'News Is True': Aamir Khan Confirms Wedding With Gauri Spratt; Couple To Tie The Knot On July 5

A year after introducing Gauri Spratt to the world, Aamir Khan is ready to take the next step in their relationship. The Bollywood superstar has confirmed that he will marry Gauri on July 5, 2026, ending months of speculation about their future together.

Speaking to Variety India, Aamir put the rumours to rest with a simple confirmation: "The news about the marriage is true. It's on July 5."

While celebrity weddings often become grand public events, Aamir and Gauri are taking a quieter route. Reports suggest the couple will opt for a registered marriage ceremony at home rather than a lavish celebration. The wedding is expected to be attended only by family members and a handful of close friends.

Originally from Bengaluru, Gauri is now based in Mumbai and has worked in the fashion and wellness industry for years. While the public learned about her relationship with Aamir in 2025, the two had actually known each other for nearly 25 years.

After reconnecting following a long gap, their friendship gradually blossomed into a relationship, which Aamir later made public during his 60th birthday celebrations.

Over the past year, Aamir has spoken openly about the happiness he has found with Gauri.

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In an earlier interview with Navbharat Times, the actor described her presence as a source of peace and stability in his life. Reflecting on their relationship, he said, “I am very fortunate that I met Gauri. She is great, I feel at peace with her.”

He also acknowledged his previous marriages to Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, saying those relationships were deeply meaningful despite eventually ending.

This will be Aamir Khan's third marriage. He shares two children, Junaid and Ira, with his first wife, Reena Dutta, and a son, Azad, with filmmaker Kiran Rao. Even after their separations, Aamir has maintained warm relationships with both former partners and continues to co-parent with mutual respect. Gauri also has a six-year-old son from previous marriage.

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