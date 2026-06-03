Aamir Khan's Lagaan To Re-Release In Theatres After 25 Years; Makers Unveil New Trailer

Twenty-five years after it first captivated audiences, Lagaan is heading back to theatres. The landmark sports drama, which remains one of Indian cinema's most celebrated films, will return to the big screen for a limited run as part of its silver jubilee celebrations.

The re-release will take place from June 12-14, just days before the film completes 25 years since its original release on June 15, 2001.

Makers Announce Return With New Trailer

Aamir Khan Productions confirmed the news on social media and unveiled a new trailer to mark the occasion.

Sharing the announcement, the production house wrote, "A timeless epic that touched every heart. On the 25th Anniversary of 'LAGAAN' the epic saga returns to the big screen. Relive the magic in theatres on 12th, 13th and 14th June."

The promotional video revisits some of the film's most memorable moments, taking viewers back to the world of rural India under British rule and the historic cricket match that formed the heart of the story.

The Story Behind The Classic

Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Lagaan is set in 1893 during British colonial rule. The story follows residents of a drought-stricken village in central India who are struggling under the burden of heavy taxes imposed by the British administration.

Their fortunes change when a British officer challenges them to a game of cricket, offering to waive the taxes if they win. Faced with a sport they know nothing about, the villagers must learn the game and unite for an unlikely battle against their colonial rulers.

The film combined sports, drama, patriotism and human resilience, helping it connect with audiences across generations.

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An Ensemble Cast And Evergreen Music

The ensemble cast featured Aamir Khan, Gracy Singh, Rachel Shelley, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Rajendra Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, Yashpal Sharma and several others.

Its soundtrack, composed by A.R. Rahman, produced some of the most memorable songs of the era, including Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale and O Rey Chhori.

Honours And Awards

Beyond its box-office success, Lagaan earned international recognition and became only the third Indian film to receive an Academy Award nomination in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

The film was screened at several international festivals and won eight honours at the 49th National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film.

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