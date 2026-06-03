Don 3 Row: Ranveer Singh Sends Legal Notice To Film Workers' Body Over Ban

The ongoing dispute linked to Don 3 has entered a new phase, with actor Ranveer Singh taking legal action against the Federation of Western India Cine Employees.

According to NDTV sources, the actor has sent a legal notice to the federation following its decision to issue a non-cooperation directive against him. The move comes less than two weeks after FWICE publicly announced that its members would not work on projects involving the actor.

What Led To The Standoff?

The conflict first surfaced after FWICE claimed that Excel Entertainment's Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had approached the body regarding issues related to Don 3. The producers allegedly informed the federation that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been invested in the film's development before Singh's reported exit from the project.

FWICE said it tried to resolve the issue by inviting Ranveer Singh to share his version of events on three occasions, but the actor responded through his legal team instead of appearing before the body.

FWICE said the issue could lead to major financial losses and affect the film's production. It later issued a non-cooperation directive, asking its members not to work on projects involving Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer's Team Issues Statement

Ranveer Singh has not personally commented on the allegations. However, a statement issued by his team made it clear that he does not intend to discuss the issue publicly.

"Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and for everyone associated with the Don franchise. Throughout the recent developments surrounding Don 3, he has consciously chosen to maintain silence, believing that professional discussions and personal equations are best handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect," the statement read.

The actor also maintained that he would not contribute to speculation surrounding the matter and would remain focused on his professional commitments.

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Industry Divided Over FWICE's Move

The federation's action has sparked debate within the film industry. While FWICE stood by its decision, several industry members questioned whether such a directive would be effective.

Some also expressed concern that production workers could ultimately be affected if projects face delays or disruptions.

Don 3 Left In Limbo

Ironically, the project at the centre of the dispute remains without clarity. Don 3 was announced with much fanfare in 2023, introducing Ranveer Singh as the franchise's new lead.

However, years later, the film is making headlines not for its production progress but for an industry conflict that is now playing out both publicly and legally.

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